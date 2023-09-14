Best Fantasy Premier League defenders in Gameweek 5 according to AI

GamingFantasy Sports

Choosing the best Fantasy Premier League defenders is no easy task. So, using the power of AI, we can give you a great idea as to the players you should consider buying in Gameweek 5, whether you’re simply making changes or using your Wildcard.

There was a time when the job of a full-back was just to defend their side of the pitch and occasionally get forward. Nowadays, it’s almost mandatory for a full-back or a wing-back to get forward, support the attack, and even get into the box.

The Premier League is packed with incredible talent, and some of the fullbacks the league boast are second to none.

With all this in mind, let’s use data from FantasyFootballHub AI to help you select the best Fantasy Premier League defenders for Gameweek 4 and beyond.

AI predicts FPL Gameweek 5 points: Top 10 Defenders

With the first international break out of the way, we’ve already seen some brilliant performances from certain defenders. So, the FFH AI has picked out the players expected to earn the most points in Gameweeks 5-8, just in case you want to make some defensive changes or even play your Wildcard.

RankPLayerPrice (£M)Predicted Points
1Kieran Trippier6.518
2Fabian Schär5.017
3Trent Alexander-Arnold8.017
4Reece Burke4.016
5Ryan Giles4.516
6Manuel Akanji5.116
7Ruben Dias5.516
8Pervis Estupiñan5.315
9John Stones5.315
10Ben Chilwell5.815

With Newcastle’s fixtures taking a positive turn, both Trippier and Schär are tipped to score big points hauls, overtaking Trent Alexander-Arnold in the predicted rankings.

Elsewhere, there are high hopes for Luton’s defensive assets in Burke and Giles, with the pair facing a double gameweek in Gameweek 7 against Burnley and Everton.

There are six other players predicted to score 15 points in the next four gameweeks that aren’t on this list: Aston Villa’s Matty Cash (4.7m) and Lucas Digne (4.5m), Liverpool’s Andy Robertson (6.5m), Newcastle’s Dan Burn (4.5m), Luton’s Mads Juel Andersen (4.0m), and Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka (4.6m).

