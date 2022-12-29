Disney Dreamlight Valley teases third update with highly-anticipated feature

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Disney Dreamlight Valley has teased the introduction of a highly-anticipated feature in its next major update, allowing fans the option to fully customize the design of their homes.

With the undeniable success of Disney Dreamlight Valleys’ second major update, it comes as no surprise to see Gameloft eager to introduce its third change. While we don’t yet know what the theme will be or who will join the Valley, one new and highly-anticipated feature has been teased.

The feature will introduce new house skins, ranging from colorful to cute to classic. While they won’t change the overall layout of the house, this will allow fans the option to alter their home to better match the theme they’ve chosen for their Valley.

Originally, players could only upgrade their homes, adding more rooms and making the overall home bigger on both the outside and the inside. During the game’s Community Wishlist Challenge, many fans called to have more customizable options for their homes to better suit the regions they choose to live in.

Now, Gameloft has answered the call, revealing in a tweet that new skins will be coming to the game in its upcoming third update. Naturally, fans are extremely excited to see their wishes met with many expressing their love for the different colors and the feature in general.

While there has been no news regarding the date of this next update, fans are predicting through the current Festive Star Path, that we may be getting a new Star Path at the beginning of February, perhaps hinting at the date of the new home skins.

