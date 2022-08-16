How to watch the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase: Start time, streams, more

A special Disney & Marvel Games Showcase is now locked in for this year’s D23 Expo with a number of major reveals and key game updates all expected. From when it kicks off to how you can tune in at home, here’s all there is to know.

With the likes of E3 missing another year, many prominent developers and publishers have opted to instead host their own landmark events. From Activision’s dedicated Call of Duty Next livestream, to the recent THQ Nordic showcase, individual broadcasts are fast becoming the norm.

Continuing the trend, Disney is now set to host one of its very own. As announced on August 15, the first of its kind Disney & Marvel Games Showcase is set to feature at the 2022 D23 Expo with a range of key studios all joining to reveal their latest work.

So before we get to the event, be sure to brush up on all there is to know. Here’s the full rundown on the upcoming Disney & Marvel Games Showcase.

Disney & Marvel Games Showcase: Streams & Schedule

Coinciding with this year’s D23 Expo, the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase is locked in for Friday, September 9 with a 1PM PT / 4PM ET start time. At the time of writing, it’s unclear just how long this presentation will last, but it’s safe to expect at least an hour of new reveals and game teasers.

For those in attendance at the Anaheim Convention Center, the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase can be watched live at the Premiere Stage. But for the millions eager to tune in from home, you’re in luck, as Disney is set to broadcast the event across multiple platforms.

Official Disney and Marvel social media accounts will be hosting the event live on respective YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch profiles. The broadcast will also be available directly through the expo’s site at D23Expo.com.

Disney & Marvel Games Showcase: What to expect

As a dedicated event for Disney’s efforts in the gaming industry, expect this showcase to highlight a range of upcoming titles in development, along with providing new updates for existing games.

Directly mentioned in the event blog was Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, along with Disney Dreamlight Valley. Thus, we can expect some new reveals and additions there, but that’s seemingly just the tip of the iceberg.

With Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games all set to make an appearance, there’s plenty to look forward to.

Namely, hot off the heels of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s first tease, there’s every chance we learn more about the single-player game here. From the first gameplay reveal to a concrete release date, there’s a great deal the developers could share on stage.

Electronic Arts Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been in the oven for quite some time, making the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase a perfect event for a full reveal.

Marvel Snap is another title that could feature throughout the showcase. With the collectible card game finding its footing in an early Closed Beta, we could learn of upcoming features, new seasonal crossovers, and even a solid release window as well.

While not strictly mentioned in the announcement, there’s always a slim chance we hear from Insomniac Games during this event too. With both Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine in development, new teasers could very well be on the agenda.

Last but not least, we also know for certain the showcase will provide a first look at former Uncharted director Amy Hennig’s upcoming Marvel ensemble game with Skydance New Media. Exactly what this project entails is anyone’s guess for now, but we’ll soon know all about the next ambitious Marvel crossover.