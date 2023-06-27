Diablo 4: How to make a clan and why you should join one

Diablo 4 is an ARPG game, but it offers the option to create a clan and explore Sanctuary together. Here is a guide on how to make a clan in the game and the benefits of doing so.

One of the greatest aspects of Diablo 4 is that it allows you to play with friends to slay Lilith’s minions together. However, it goes a step beyond and allows you to create a clan so that you can take the fight to the forces of Hell with a squad at your back!

It also means you can have a pool of like-minded players, be it friends, or friends of friends and beyond to team up with when you need some backup. A clan could just be a select few friends, or it could be 150 different players. Here’s how to set up a clan in Diablo 4 and why you should consider joining one.

How to create a clan in Diablo 4?

Blizzard Entertainment You can have a total of 150 members in a Diablo 4 clan

Creating a clan is simple in Diablo 4, just follow the below steps: Y

Open the main menu and go to “Clan”

You will be given the option to Join or Create a Clan

Tap on Create on Clan

Type in a Clan Name and Clan Tag

and You can also put in a Clan Description- though that is optional

After completing the above steps, tap on “Create Clan“. You will get a message saying that your clan has been set up. However, the task does not end here as you will be asked to adjust your clan settings.

There are numerous settings including setting a message of the day, clan banner, permissions for invitations, and more. You can also decide whether you want to keep the clan public or private. You can engage with your clan when you like, or just ignore these settings.

How to join a clan in Diablo 4?

There might be times when you would want to join a clan instead of going through the hassle of creating one. These are the steps you need to follow in order to join a clan:

Go to the social tab

Go to Clan and tap on “Join a Clan “

“ You will now be asked to type in a Clan Name/ID and Language preference

If the information you provide is correct, you will then be able to apply to join the clan you searched for. Once that is done, you will have to wait for approval for the clan admin.

Benefits of a clan in Diablo 4

Joining a clan in Diablo 4 doesn’t give you bonus experience or rewards. However, you will get access to loads of people to play with, which will make your journey easier in times of need. It’s always helpful to have an ally.

Clans mostly exist for the camaraderie, and so that a group of players can play the game their way rather than relying on random strangers they come across in the game world. Be aware though, even when playing with your clan, it’s still possible to come across non-clan members.

Who knows? You may decide to invite them to join your band of merry warriors!

This concludes our guide to clans in Diablo 4. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other Diablo 4 guides at Dexerto.

