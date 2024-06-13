Monster Hunter Now Friend Quests: How to add friends & join quests

The Monster Hunter Now Season 2 update has now added a way for you to hunt with your friends, but not in the way you think. Here’s everything you need to know about this new feature.

Friend Quests have finally been added to Monster Hunter Now, allowing Hunters to work together to earn rewards. This is particularly useful if you need gathering materials like Iron Ore for weapon and armor upgrades.

After all, high-grade gear requires huge amounts of resources, and obtaining enough to get your arsenal to Grade 10 takes a long time. Fortunately, the Friend Quests feature does help to speed this process up.

Here’s how you can take part in Friend Quests, as well as how you can add Hunters in the Monster Hunter Now Season 2 update.

What are Friend Quests?

Friend Quests are a new feature that lets you take on challenges with Hunters in your friends list. While you won’t be able to hunt with them via multiplayer, you can work together to achieve shared goals.

These range from slaying a specific amounts of monsters and gathering materials. The amount is tied to the difficulty you select.

How to add friends in Monster Hunter Now

Niantic/Capcom

To participate in Friend Quests, you’ll need to add a friend by following the steps outlined below:

Click on your Hunter profile in the bottom left corner.

in the bottom left corner. Select the ‘ Friends ’ tab.

’ tab. Press the ‘ Add Friends ’ button.

’ button. Enter your friend’s friend code or scan their QR code.

You can also add friends after you’ve hunted with them through a regular group hunt. Unfortunately, this does not apply to Hunt-a-thons and Elder Dragon Interceptions.

How to play with friends in Monster Hunter Now

Niantic/Capcom

Once you’ve added a friend to your Monster Hunter Now Friends list and reached HR 12, you’ll be able to join their active Friend Quest. To do this, follow the steps below:

Click on the ‘ Quest Menu ‘ (bottom of the screen).

‘ (bottom of the screen). Select the ‘ Friends ’ tab (top right).

’ tab (top right). Choose the Friend Quest you wish to participate in.

you wish to participate in. Select the difficulty of the quest (Easy, Normal, Hard).

of the quest (Easy, Normal, Hard). Once confirmed, the selected Friend Quest will be shown in the Friend tab.

Friend Quests will be added every Thursday at 0:00 am (UTC) and only one can be selected per week, so take care before choosing your quest as you’ll be locked into it until the next refresh.

You can check your Friend Quest progress by heading over to the Friends tab, and see each Hunter’s contribution by tapping on the the quest. It’s important to note, that players who don’t contribute to the quest progress will not receive any rewards.

If you manage to complete your chosen Friend Quest, you’ll be able to repeat it up to five times during the week. While the quest requirements will remain the same, the rewards will be different each time.

Friend Quests aren’t the only new feature added in the Monster Hunter Now Season 2 update, as Elder Dragon Interceptions also bring a frightening new monster into the game.