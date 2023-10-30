Diablo 4 players share the classes they’ll never play

For some Diablo 4 players, not all of the game’s classes are viable options.

With its ten available character slots, Diablo 4 incentivizes experimenting with different builds and classes. There’s five classes to choose from including Necromancer, Rogue, Barbarian, Druid, and Sorcerer. Each of these offers a varied skillset and can be suited to a number of playstyles.

Even if you choose to only play one character at a time, the reset means it’s definitely worth trying out a new class at the start of the season. Thankfully, you have some great choices available.

Here are the Diablo 4 classes that players say they’ll never play

Despite the strengths of each class, a player kicked off a discussion in the Diablo 4 subreddit by sharing the class that they have no interest in playing: “For me it’s Barb. I just don’t play straight up warrior/fighter type classes in any game, because I find them so simple and boring.” They then invited others in the community to share their feelings on the issue.

One commenter echoed OPs assertions that Barbarian is too “simple” saying, “Barb. Triple shout + something ,1 button build. Sounds like super boring class to play.”

Meanwhile, another player called the Necromancer “sleep-inducing” and explained, “nothing in their kit appeals to me. Started this season with one and quit at lvl65. Played minions, played bloodmist, bloodsurge, bonestorn.”

A common point of complaint was the Rogue class, which some players claimed to be a messy combination of ranged attacks and speedy stealth: “They combine ranger and assassin class into one, which I sincerely hate. Half-baked.”

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4 players not embracing big boy season.

The most upvoted comment in the thread was one on the Druid. Yet, far from any mechanical difference, these players were upset about the class’ heavy build: “Druid. They look like fat lumps of sh*t.” Both the male and female models for the Druid are far larger and less toned than other classes, a choice made by the developers to contribute to the Druid’s “class fantasy” of a tanky, thriving survivalist.

Despite any possible lore-based justification, some players remain apprehensive about the idea of playing as a strong-fat character: “Honestly I don’t think I’ll play Druid again unless they go on a diet.”

