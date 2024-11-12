How to fix Pokemon TCG Pocket private match not working error

Pokemon TCG Pocket may be all about collecting all the beautiful cards and building the most powerful decks, but where’s the fun in that if you can’t battle your friends due to a private match error?

Sure, there’s always the option to battle random players if you want to land yourself a win or take part in the game’s latest events – but nothing is more satisfying than destroying your friend with your new winning deck.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, one error has been appearing for players, stopping them from connecting to the match-making system. So, if you’re unable to connect, can’t find your friend, or just can’t get into the private match mode, here’s how to fix it.

How to fix private match making error

Dexerto / The Pokemon Company

The private match-making error in Pokemon TCG Pocket is directly linked to the game not being fully updated. As reported by players and checked by Dexerto, we found we couldn’t connect to the private matches when one player hadn’t fully updated their game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re having an issue, head into the Play Store or App Store and check your game for updates. If it has one, update the game and your problem should be fixed.

Check your internet connection

If you’re still having trouble, then the next step is to check your internet connection. First, check whether you’re using cellular data or Wifi, then switch them. So, if you’re using your cellular data, connect to Wifi, if you’re using Wifi, use your cellular data.

Article continues after ad

If this still isn’t working, make sure your internet is currently stable and connected. It’s always good to try the classic ‘turn it off and on again’ just in case.

Ensure the password is correct

Dexerto / The Pokemon Company

Lastly, if your game is updated and your connection is secure, then it’s likely a password problem. Players have to input a password to connect to the private match, so it’s likely your password is wrong.

Article continues after ad

Remember, Pokemon TCG Pocket passwords are case-sensitive, so ensure you’re carefully putting them into the app in the right cases.

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve gone through all these steps, the issue should be fixed. If it’s not, then there’s a wider issue with your game, so it’s worth contacting the Pokemon TCG Pocket support to share your problem.

They’ll either help you with a fix or log the bug and fix it in the next regular update.

So, while you’re logging into a private match, or updating your app, be sure to take a look at some of the rarest cards you can get, or all the current promo cards and how you can get hold of those too, so you can flesh out your deck before the next match.