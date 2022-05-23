Clash Royale Elixir Golem decks: Healer, Dragons & more

If you’re wondering how to make the most of the Elixir Golem in Clash Royale without feeding an advantage to the enemy team, we have you covered with some of the best decks involving healers, dragons, and more to outplay your opponents.

The Elixir Golem is a unique troop in Clash Royale that can be compared to a double-edged sword. While the troop boasts massive HP and spawns golemites and sentient Blobs upon death, destroying said Blobs will grant an elixir boost to the opponent.

Having said that, our Elixir Golem guide for Clash Royale features some of the most effective decks that will allow you to overturn the tide of battle while also winning the elixir difference. Strategies and decks featured in this guide are incredibly effective against low-elixir decks that depend on overrunning your troops. In other words, Elixir Golem strategies can be highly effective when you want to cheese your opponents in the game.

Without further ado, let’s dive in and check out everything that you need to know to unlock the true potential of the troop in Clash Royale.

Contents

How to unlock the Elixir Golem in Clash Royale

The Elixir Golem is a rare-rated troop, which means you can find its cards in Silver and higher-rated chests. On top of that, you can also purchase Elixir Golem cards from the store in exchange for coins or gems.

Having said that, you should note that you can only unlock specific troops in Clash Royale after reaching their respective Arenas.

In order to progress through each Arena in Clash Royale, you’ll have to participate in multiplayer matches and collect trophies by winning.

You can unlock the Elixir Golem after reaching the Serenity Peak Arena at 4,600 trophies. The Serenity Peak is the penultimate Arena in the game right now, so reaching it won’t be an easy task for you to accomplish. However, that’s not all, because you’ll be able to receive multiple copies of the card to ensure you can upgrade the troop to increase its overall power.

How to upgrade the Elixir Golem

Upgrading the Elixir Golem card after unlocking it allows you to unleash the true potential of the troop, which, as mentioned above is done by collecting multiple cards of the same character.

Once you have enough cards required for a specific level, you can upgrade the Elixir Golem from your inventory in exchange for coins.

On top of that, you should also be upgrading the Star Levels of your troops. Make sure to go through our detailed Star Levels guide to get a better understanding of how that mechanic works in Clash Royale.

Best Elixir Golem decks – Healers, Dragons & more

Before getting started with the best decks for the Elixir Golem in Clash Royale, it should be noted that one of the strongest combinations for the troop is the Healer.

You should really try out some of our best decks for the current meta to reach the Legendary Arena. This will help you unlock the Elixir Golem’s true potential with the help of a Healer. Now let’s dive in and check out some of the best Elixir Golem decks in Clash Royale.

Elixir Golem, Healer, Electro Dragon, Heal Spirit, Night Witch, Inferno Dragon, Rage, Tornado – Elixir Golems always prioritize attacking buildings, which is why it is important to send backup troops that can clear out the enemy’s defenses quickly. Having a Healer continuously provides healing for the damage soaking troop, allowing them to survive for a very long period without feeding an elixir advantage to the enemy. The average elixir cost of this deck is 3.3, making it fairly efficient in most scenarios.

Despite featuring a higher average elixir cost of 3.6, this deck is extremely effective in the top-ranked Arenas. The extensive firepower presented by the two dragons and the Magic Archer is more than enough to bamboozle the enemy and get an easy win. Additionally, the constant combination of the Elixir Golem with the Healer makes it nearly impossible for the enemy to take out your troops.

Although Elixir Golems always prioritize targeting buildings, these troops have extremely slow movement speeds. Having said that, as long as you ensure to use your Elixir Golem in sync with your support troops, you should be able to try out various strategies with your own decks.

Elixir Golem troop strategies in Clash Royale

The best method to effectively utilize the Elixir Golem in Clash Royale is to spawn the troop close to the building you want it to attack. Other troops can easily overtake the golem due to the troop’s extremely slow movement speed.

The Elixir Golem will cost you 3 elixirs to deploy in Clash Royale and is a relatively cheap option for a front-line troop. However, troops like the Healer, Baby Dragon, Electro Dragon, and other troops that can deal splash damage and heal are great combinations for the Elixir Golem. This strategy will also prevent your enemy from gaining an undue elixir advantage.

Here are some tips and tricks that will help you understand just what makes the troop highly efficient in Clash Royale:

The Elixir Golem only targets enemy buildings while avoiding all the enemy troops that attack them.

while that attack them. Make sure to deploy supporting troops such as Healers and Dragons to ensure that the Elixir Golem stays alive for longer.

such as to ensure that the Elixir Golem stays alive for longer. Always remember that killing the Elixir Golem’s blobs will grant a bonus elixir to the enemy . For this reason, it is extremely important to outplay your opponent while keeping the golem and golemites alive.

. For this reason, it is extremely important to outplay your opponent while keeping the golem and golemites alive. Building cards can easily distract Elixir Golems from targeting the enemy’s towers.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about the Elixir Golem troop in Clash Royale.

