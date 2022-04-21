Clash Royale Princess guide: How to unlock, best strategies & decks

The Princess is one of the strongest legendary troops that you can choose in Clash Royale, and if you’re looking for a guide for the best decks and strategies that suit her, you’ve arrived at the right place.

Since the global release of Clash Royale, the Princess has always been a high-utility troop, and given that she’s a legendary rarity card, obtaining and then upgrading it can be quite difficult. However, once you’ve unlocked the card, it becomes even more of a challenge to not include her in your deck due to how strong she is.

This Princess Clash Royale guide features some of the most effective decks and strategies you should be using in the game to make the most out of the legendary card, alongside various methods by which you can unlock the troop, and even how to upgrade her with additional cards.

Contents

How to unlock the Princess in Clash Royale

Legendary-rated troops in Clash Royale, including the Princess, can only be unlocked and obtained from Legendary or higher rated chests. However, you can occasionally also find legendary troops available for purchase from the store in exchange for gems.

Having said that, you should note that most troops in Clash Royale are only unlocked after reaching specific arenas by achieving a certain amount of trophies from multiplayer matches.

You can unlock the Princess troop only after you reach the Spell Valley arena in Clash Royale. You will have to accumulate a total of 1,300 trophies to enter the respective arena, and after crossing Spell Valley, you will then have a chance of finding a Princess card from all legendary chests that you open.

How to upgrade the Princess in Clash Royale

Once you have managed to claim the Princess troop, you’ll then want to upgrade it. This can only be done by collecting multiple Princess cards and then upgrading with coins.

Additionally, you will also want to upgrade the Star Level of your troop. We have a detailed guide prepared for you to understand how upgrading and Star Levels work in Clash Royale.

Best decks for the Princess in Clash Royale

Below is a list of some of the most effective decks that you should be using in Clash Royale to make the most of the Princess:

Goblin Barrel, Knight, Princess, Goblin Gang, Ice Spirit, Inferno Tower, Rocket, The Log: This deck allows you plenty of options to protect your Princess while also dealing damage to the enemy’s buildings. Although the Knight does not attack flying troops, he himself is fairly tanky to soak up damage while the Princess and Spear Goblins take down the aerial enemies. Additionally, the slowing effect from the Ice Spirit is a brilliant and cost-effective defensive tool to protect the Princess.

This deck allows you plenty of options to protect your Princess while also dealing damage to the enemy’s buildings. Although the Knight does not attack flying troops, he himself is fairly tanky to soak up damage while the Princess and Spear Goblins take down the aerial enemies. Additionally, the slowing effect from the Ice Spirit is a brilliant and cost-effective defensive tool to protect the Princess. Goblin Barrel, Valkyrie, Guards, Princess, Electro Spirit, Hidden Tesla, The Log, Rocket: Yet another deck that allows the Princess to sit behind other troops and deal area damage to enemy units. While Guards can soak up damage for the Princess, Valkyrie can wipe out entire hordes of ground troops with her splash damage mechanics. The Hidden Tesla and Electro Spirit combine perfectly to slow the enemy’s movements and attacks, providing an advantageous situation for the Princess to land her attacks.

Given that the Princess is a fairly squishy troop, it is important that you have other tanky troops to act as cover and defense for the legendary archer.

As long as you make sure to have defensive troops in your deck to protect the Princess, you can try out various strategies and decks to create your own builds.

Princess troop strategies in Clash Royale

The best method to use the Princess troop card in Clash Royale is by placing tanky attackers in front of her. It is also highly effective to spawn the Princess from behind your own buildings as the troop’s massive attack range allows her to attack enemy troops from a very long distance.

Costing only 3 elixirs to deploy during battle, the Princess is an extremely useful troop when used optimally. Having said that, here are a few tips that will help you understand what makes the troop so effective in Clash Royale:

The Princess deals area damage , making it easier for her to take out hordes of enemies like Minions , Goblins , and Skeletons .

, making it easier for her to take out hordes of enemies like , , and . Make sure to have instant damage or tanky attackers when playing against a Princess to ensure that she cannot take down your towers from afar.

The massive attack range of the Princess is one of her main strengths. You should always try and place the troop accordingly on the battlefield.

of the Princess is one of her main strengths. You should always try and place the troop accordingly on the battlefield. Some of the basic counters for the Princess include Miner, The Log, Arrows, Fireball, and Poison Spell.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to about the legendary Princess troop in Clash Royale.

