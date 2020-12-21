 Best PS5 games: 7 you need to play on PlayStation 5
Logo
Gaming

Best PS5 games: 7 you need to play on PlayStation 5

Published: 21/Dec/2020 15:08 Updated: 21/Dec/2020 15:07

by James Busby
PS5 games
Sony

Share

PlayStation 5 PS5

Are you one of the lucky ones who managed to secure a PlayStation 5? If so, you’ll be wanting to know what are the best PS5 games you can play right now on your new console.

There were 28 games available when the PlayStation 5 launched on November 19, including the likes of Demon’s Souls and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Whether you’re a fan of free-flowing sandbox games or devilishly punishing RPGs, there is bound to be something you’ll enjoy.

Of course not every game is essential, but there are some that you must experience to get the most out of your new console. Here, then, are the seven best PS5 games you need to play.

7. PS Plus Collection

kratos and atreus talking in gow
Santa Monica Studios
The PS Plus Collection allows you to replay or revisit any games you missed.

This is a bit of a sneaky one, but considering the level of games on offer, it’s hard not to recommend. All PS Plus members gain access to a huge collection of some of the best PS4 games available, all of which can be played on PS5.

God of War, Bloodborne, Days Gone, and The Last of Us are just a handful of the PlayStation exclusives that you’ll be able to download and play. While many PS4 owners may have played a lot of these titles, anyone who has yet to experience these previous-gen classics won’t want to pass up this opportunity.

6. Astro’s Playroom

bots in astro's playroom
ASOBI Team
More than just a tech demo.

Astro’s Playroom is free for all PlayStation 5 owners and while it may seem like an over-glorified tech demo for Sony’s DualSense controller, it’s actually a pretty nifty platformer. 

The game sees players take control of Astro Bot, a small robot who is tasked with collecting PlayStation consoles, accessories, and games. There are even cutesy reenactments of classic titles, giving those that have been brought up with Sony’s consoles an instant hit of nostalgia. 

Not to mention the fact that Astro’s Playroom makes complete use of the PS5’s DualSense controller. Different types of terrain and weather conditions all feature their own unique vibrations, showcasing how Sony aims to utilize the haptic feedback feature in future titles.

5. The Pathless

The Pathless boss fight
Giant Squid
The Pathless’ blend of momentum and speed is incredibly satisfying.

This artsy action-adventure game tasks players with using their trusty bow, loyal eagle companion, and incredible acrobatics in order to lift the curse that has befallen the island. Zipping through the open world is as satisfying as it is breathtaking, particularly when you get into the meditative flow of stringing together arrow shots, jumps, and dashes. 

In fact, the game’s movement system proves so satisfying that merely running around the open world is a joy in itself. Combine this with Austin Wintory’s (Abzu) sweeping soundtrack, head-scratching puzzles, and monolithic bosses, and you have a recipe for success.

4. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

eivor in ac valhalla
Ubisoft
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s world is as beautiful as it is brutal.

Ubisoft’s latest foray into the Assassin’s Creed series, sees players take control of Eivor – a battle-hardened Viking who sets out on a quest for revenge. During the course of the 51-hour campaign, players will raid Viking camps in Norway, take on hilarious sidequests, and explore the vast kingdoms of Anglo-Saxon England. 

While stealth is still an option in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, combat is often tailored towards a more brutish approach. Everything from two-handed axes to gigantic Warhammers can be equipped, enabling you to truly decimate your foes. 

Tearing your way through Assassin’s Creed’s enemy hordes and exploring its vast open world has never been so satisfying. There’s enough blood, beauty, and challenge here that’ll keep both newcomers and series veterans entertained for hours.

3. Sackboy: A Big Adventure

sackboy posing in sackboy a a big adventure
Sumo Digital
Sackboy’s latest adventure is brimming with color and charm.

A 3D platformer full of color and charm, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a great choice for those who want to kick back and enjoy some lighthearted fun. Sackboy’s latest adventure sees PlayStation’s loveable mascot transported from his previous 2.5D confines and into the 3D world. 

During your adventure, you’ll leap through leafy jungles, traverse snowy mountains, and float around off-world space colonies. Sackboy: A Big Adventure even supports four-player coop, so you can team up with your friends and family in order to stop the dastardly Vex from transforming Craftworld into a barren hellscape.

2. Spider-Man: Miles Morales

miles morales on ps5
Insomniac Games
Just as good as the 2018 game, maybe even a little better.

Miles Morales is a worthy follow-up to Insomniac’s first Spidey title. Instead of taking control of Peter Parker, Spider-Man: Mile Morales follows Miles a year after the events of the first game. 

Spider-Man fans can expect the same web-slinging action, exploration, and fighting that the first game excelled in. Despite sharing the same world and core gameplay, Spiderman: Miles Morales features dozens of new gadgets, enemies, and characters that make this an essential purchase for any superhero fan.

1. Demon’s Souls

demon's souls armored spider boss fight
Bluepoint Games / FromSoftware
Demon’s Souls is better than ever thanks to this faithful remake.

Demon’s Souls is the first game in FromSoftware’s punishingly hard Souls series. This critically acclaimed action role-playing game pits you against fiendish foes and blood-curdling bosses as you journey through Boletaria, a once-proud kingdom that has been consumed by darkness. 

If its eerily beautiful world and breathtaking orchestral soundtrack don’t grip you, then the hard as nails combat will. You’ll need to parry, dodge, backstab, and cleave your way through the game’s horrific creatures in order to carve out your blood-soaked path to victory. 

Demon’s Souls is not for the faint of heart, but if wish to test your mettle, then Bluepoint Games’ faithful remaster will certainly put your skills to the test.

So there you have it, the best PlayStation 5 games you can play right away.

FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 13 predictions: Firmino, Suarez, McTominay

Published: 21/Dec/2020 13:57

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 Team of the Week 13 Firmino
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 13 is almost here, and it should prove to be a better set of TOTW cards than last week. So, let’s dive into our predictions for TOTW 13 and the Silver Stars. 

Domestic leagues across the globe, especially in England, are playing games thick and fast as we get closer and closer to Christmas, the new year, and a Winter Break. 

In the Premier League, Liverpool further cemented their title credentials with a 7-0 win over Crystal Palace, while Manchester United did a Yorkshire double – taking down Sheffield United in midweek action before swatting Leeds United aside in a 6-2 drubbing. 

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich escaped a late scare with a win over Bayer Leverkusen, while Barcelona’s torrid run under Ronald Koeman continues in La Liga – seemingly leaving Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid to fight for the title, again. 

Firmino fifa 21
EA SPORTS
Liverpool’s Firmino is well worthy of a new card.

Players from these games feature our predictions for Team of the Week 13, with Roberto Firmino being the headline player. Liverpool do have a case for multiple players, but both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane received special cards recently, and a TOTW is unlikely due to that. 

There’s also a nod for Man United’s Scott McTominay as he should get a Recordbreakers card for his quickfire double over Leeds. 

Luis Suarez and Achraf Hakimi have also earned nods for yet another TOTW card, while Juventus’ Alvaro Morata beats out Cristiano Ronaldo for the Italian giants’ representative. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 13 Predictions | Team of the Week 13

  • GK: Nick Pope – Burnley
  • GK: Timo Horn – FC Koln
  • CB: Unai Nunez – Atletico Bilbao
  • CB: Yerry Mina – Everton
  • CB: Damien Da Silva – Rennes
  • RB: Denzel Dumfries – PSV
  • LB: Ryan Sessegnon – Hoffenheim
  • RB: Matthias Zimmermann – Fortuna Dusseldorf
  • CDM: Scott McTominay – Manchester United
  • CM: Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar 
  • CM: Houssem Aouar – Lyon
  • RW: Kemar Roofe – Rangers
  • RW: Bryan Mbeumo – Brentford
  • RM: Achraf Hakimi – Inter Milan
  • RM: Akihiro Ienaga – Kawasaki Frontale
  • LM: Moussa Diaby – Bayer Leverkusen
  • CF: Fedor Chalov – CSKA Moscow
  • CF: Josip Ilicic – Atalanta 
  • ST: Roberto Firmino – Liverpool
  • ST: Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
  • ST: Lars Stindl – Borussia Monchengladbach 
  • ST: Gerard Moreno – Villareal
  • ST: Alvaro Morata – Juventus

Silver Stars Prediction – Rafael Leao – AC Milan

The 21-year-old scored the fastest goal in Serie A history for Milan on December 20, finding the net after just 6.2 seconds away to Sassuolo. 

He is currently rated as a 74 in FIFA, so, he is right on the edge of the Silver to Gold upgrade point. Though, for his insanely quick goal, the Portuguese should see an upgrade to 75 and even earn himself a Recordbreakers card similar to McTominay. 

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 13 and EA could have their own plans – we are in the middle of the Freeze promo after all, and some of the players we’ve chosen might be getting a card for that soon. 

As ever, we don’t have to wait all that long though. Team of the Week 13 will be released on Wednesday, December 23 at 6 pm GMT. So, we’ll find out who’s in and who’s out then. 