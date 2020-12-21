Best PS5 games: 7 you need to play on PlayStation 5

Are you one of the lucky ones who managed to secure a PlayStation 5? If so, you’ll be wanting to know what are the best PS5 games you can play right now on your new console.

There were 28 games available when the PlayStation 5 launched on November 19, including the likes of Demon’s Souls and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Whether you’re a fan of free-flowing sandbox games or devilishly punishing RPGs, there is bound to be something you’ll enjoy.

Of course not every game is essential, but there are some that you must experience to get the most out of your new console. Here, then, are the seven best PS5 games you need to play.

7. PS Plus Collection

This is a bit of a sneaky one, but considering the level of games on offer, it’s hard not to recommend. All PS Plus members gain access to a huge collection of some of the best PS4 games available, all of which can be played on PS5.

God of War, Bloodborne, Days Gone, and The Last of Us are just a handful of the PlayStation exclusives that you’ll be able to download and play. While many PS4 owners may have played a lot of these titles, anyone who has yet to experience these previous-gen classics won’t want to pass up this opportunity.

6. Astro’s Playroom

Astro’s Playroom is free for all PlayStation 5 owners and while it may seem like an over-glorified tech demo for Sony’s DualSense controller, it’s actually a pretty nifty platformer.

The game sees players take control of Astro Bot, a small robot who is tasked with collecting PlayStation consoles, accessories, and games. There are even cutesy reenactments of classic titles, giving those that have been brought up with Sony’s consoles an instant hit of nostalgia.

Not to mention the fact that Astro’s Playroom makes complete use of the PS5’s DualSense controller. Different types of terrain and weather conditions all feature their own unique vibrations, showcasing how Sony aims to utilize the haptic feedback feature in future titles.

5. The Pathless

This artsy action-adventure game tasks players with using their trusty bow, loyal eagle companion, and incredible acrobatics in order to lift the curse that has befallen the island. Zipping through the open world is as satisfying as it is breathtaking, particularly when you get into the meditative flow of stringing together arrow shots, jumps, and dashes.

In fact, the game’s movement system proves so satisfying that merely running around the open world is a joy in itself. Combine this with Austin Wintory’s (Abzu) sweeping soundtrack, head-scratching puzzles, and monolithic bosses, and you have a recipe for success.

4. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft’s latest foray into the Assassin’s Creed series, sees players take control of Eivor – a battle-hardened Viking who sets out on a quest for revenge. During the course of the 51-hour campaign, players will raid Viking camps in Norway, take on hilarious sidequests, and explore the vast kingdoms of Anglo-Saxon England.

While stealth is still an option in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, combat is often tailored towards a more brutish approach. Everything from two-handed axes to gigantic Warhammers can be equipped, enabling you to truly decimate your foes.

Tearing your way through Assassin’s Creed’s enemy hordes and exploring its vast open world has never been so satisfying. There’s enough blood, beauty, and challenge here that’ll keep both newcomers and series veterans entertained for hours.

3. Sackboy: A Big Adventure

A 3D platformer full of color and charm, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a great choice for those who want to kick back and enjoy some lighthearted fun. Sackboy’s latest adventure sees PlayStation’s loveable mascot transported from his previous 2.5D confines and into the 3D world.

During your adventure, you’ll leap through leafy jungles, traverse snowy mountains, and float around off-world space colonies. Sackboy: A Big Adventure even supports four-player coop, so you can team up with your friends and family in order to stop the dastardly Vex from transforming Craftworld into a barren hellscape.

2. Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Miles Morales is a worthy follow-up to Insomniac’s first Spidey title. Instead of taking control of Peter Parker, Spider-Man: Mile Morales follows Miles a year after the events of the first game.

Spider-Man fans can expect the same web-slinging action, exploration, and fighting that the first game excelled in. Despite sharing the same world and core gameplay, Spiderman: Miles Morales features dozens of new gadgets, enemies, and characters that make this an essential purchase for any superhero fan.

1. Demon’s Souls

Demon’s Souls is the first game in FromSoftware’s punishingly hard Souls series. This critically acclaimed action role-playing game pits you against fiendish foes and blood-curdling bosses as you journey through Boletaria, a once-proud kingdom that has been consumed by darkness.

If its eerily beautiful world and breathtaking orchestral soundtrack don’t grip you, then the hard as nails combat will. You’ll need to parry, dodge, backstab, and cleave your way through the game’s horrific creatures in order to carve out your blood-soaked path to victory.

Demon’s Souls is not for the faint of heart, but if wish to test your mettle, then Bluepoint Games’ faithful remaster will certainly put your skills to the test.

So there you have it, the best PlayStation 5 games you can play right away.