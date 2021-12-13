Xbox Game Pass January 2022: All new games and everything leaving on console and PC

Microsoft’s subscription service is back for another calendar year. Here’s everything we know about Xbox Game Pass in January 2022.

Microsoft’s monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, is fast becoming a prerequisite for any Xbox owner – or anyone with a gaming PC. The service adds a series of games to subscribers’ libraries on console, PC, and even mobile with Microsoft Cloud Gaming.

Following Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, and plenty more in the last couple of months, we’re hopeful of some big things in 2022. Here’s everything we know about Xbox Game Pass in January 2022.

Game Pass January 2022 Additions

Here’s everything announced so far for January on console, PC, and Microsoft’s ever-expanding cloud gaming platform. Don’t worry if there’s nothing for you right now, though, as Microsoft will unveil more very soon.

New announcements are listed in bold.

Weird West (Console and PC) – January 11

Expect more games to be added to the lineup in the coming days, usually through the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account.

Games Leaving Game Pass In January

Microsoft’s service rotates games in and out of its library, so expect a few games to be removed. You’ll be given at least a few days’ notice, though, so you can either finish up the game before it leaves or buy it at a discount before it’s gone.

Games usually leave in the middle of the month, followed by another bunch leaving at the end of the month. We’ll update this list when we know more.

Xbox Game Pass Announcement Date

Game Pass titles don’t have a set reveal date, and Microsoft usually teases them at regular intervals. Expect some mention of the lineup in the opening days of January, with more revealed through Twitter posts (and sometimes memes) in the weeks that follow.

We’ll be sure to update this page as we hear more.

For more on free games you can snag in January, be sure to check out our guides for January’s PlayStation Now games as well as all we know about the PlayStation Plus lineup.