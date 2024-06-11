From Control to Crash Bandicoot — The 30 best PlayStation games of all time

We’re nearly three decades into the world of PlayStation now, and since then, players have been treated to thousands of amazing PlayStation games.

Whether it’s web-slinging adventures, gripping murder mysteries, stealthy shooters, or unforgettable RPGs, PlayStation has a bit of everything for everyone. However, which stand out from the rest, and which are the best of the best?

Well, with so many exciting games coming to our consoles after the State of Play stream, we figured it would be the perfect time for the Dexerto team to choose the greatest PlayStation games ever made.

So, whether you’re looking to dive back into older consoles, discover new favorites, or revisit some you may have forgotten about, this list is your ideal guide. Here are the 30 best PlayStation games of all time.

30 Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (2009)

Naughty Dog

What it’s about: Taking place two years after its predecessor, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves tells the tale of Nathan Drake as he begins his search for the Cintamani Stone from the fabled city of Shambhala. What follows is betrayal, heartbreak, and tons of classic Drake danger.

What we think: The first Uncharted felt like a one-off summer blockbuster, so it never crossed my mind that a sequel would come and redefine the genre as well as it did.

Uncharted 2 is everything the first game was, doubling down on the summer blockbuster vibes, albeit with better gameplay, memorable set pieces, and a more gripping story via its memorable cast. It still holds up incredibly well nearly two decades since its launch, and while the story wrapped up nicely, it’d be a shame if we never properly revisited the treasure-hunting world.

(Words by John Esposito)

29. Heavy Rain (2010)

Quantic Dream

What it’s about: The Origami Killer has been stalking the streets, drowning all their victims four days after they go missing, and it’s up to you to find their identity and stop them for good.

What we think: Heavy Rain may have a predictable ending for some, but for me, back in 2010, it was mind-blowing. It’s the kind of game you’ll complete in one night and will likely never stop surprising you. Whether it’s the great visuals, immersive connection with the PlayStation controller, or the storyline, this Heavy Rain is a must-play.

(Words by Jessica Filby)

28. Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune (2007)

Naughty Dog

What it’s about: Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune tells the tale of Nathan Drake, who is on the hunt for the lost treasure of El Dorado with Victor Sullivan and Elena Fisher.

What we think: If there’s one thing Uncharted does well, it’s the storytelling. Throughout the beautiful visuals and epic action scenes, you get fully engrossed in the treasure hunt and the relationships between the main characters. Uncharted often feels straight out of an Indiana Jones movie, and we love it for that.

(Words by Jessica Filby)

27. Stray (2022)

BlueTwelve Studio

What it’s about: After slipping down a pipe, one cat gets stuck in a mysterious world and has to work with various robots to get back to their home and save a city at the same time.

What we think: Stray is the perfect example of how impactful a story can be without any audible speech. The entire tale is told through movement, the occasional word, and some fantastic visuals. All in all, it’s not a long game, so if you want to dive into an experience you’ll never forget, Stray is the one.

(Words by Jessica Filby)

26. Nioh (2017)

Team Ninja

What it’s about: Set during a dark and fictional interpretation of feudal Japan’s Sengoku period, the plot follows a protagonist based on the historic British samurai William Adams as he pursues the evil sorcerer Edward Kelley across Japan – slaying demons and rival samurai as he goes.

What we think: Nioh is a Soulslike adventure involving samurai, massive bosses, and brutal swordplay from Team Ninja, the developers who brought us Ninja Gaiden. The game was originally Team Ninja’s take on the classic Soulslike formula, but it establishes its own identity right out of the gate. It also received a sequel in 2020 that managed to be even better than the first game.

(Words by Sam Smith)

25. Kingdom Hearts 2 (2005)

Square Enix

What’s it about: Kingdom Hearts 2 continues Sora’s story as he travels with Donald and Goofy to rescue their friends and come up against the mysterious Organization XIII. The sequel delivered even more of what made the original such a special game and introduced more iconic characters.

What we think: Kingdom Hearts 2 builds upon the original’s foundation with a lot of gameplay improvements. Drive forms make combat much more engaging. There are a bunch of new Disney-inspired worlds to explore, and the Gummi ship is actually bearable to pilot now. Pair all that with the addition of Roxas as a character, and KH2 is one of the best sequels of all time, in our opinion.

(Words by Tyler Constable)

24. Resistance 2 (2008)

Insomniac Games

What it’s about: Resistance 2 is a thrilling multiplayer shooter taking place during the Chimeran invasion of the USA.

What we think: The Resistance series was memorable for its online presence, with Resistance 2 being the pinnacle of the games.

Eight-player co-op, 60-player PvP, Resistance 2 had it all. In a period that started to see the mainstream rise of Call of Duty and Battlefield, Resistance had me hooked until I earned that 10,000-kill PvP trophy.

(Words by John Esposito)

23. Tekken 5 (2004)

Namco

What it’s about: Following the events of Tekken 4, Heihachi Mishima is presumed dead, and a mysterious new figure has taken over the Mishima Zaibatsu. Two months later, Jin Kazama enters the King of Iron Fist Tournament to get to the bottom of who’s taken over his grandfather’s criminal organization.

What we think: A return to form after the uneven Tekken 4, Tekken 5 removed several of its predecessors’ more controversial and experimental mechanics (Who thought environmental hazards were a good idea?) and concentrated instead on making the fighting as fluid and smooth as possible.

This was a huge success, and fans often credit Tekken 5 as the “start of modern Tekken. Still, that’s not why I put it on the list. No, I remember being blown away by the ability to customize your fighter, and it introduced Raven, the coolest character in the franchise.

(Words by Tom Percival)

22. Final Fantasy X (2001)

Square Enix

What it’s about: When Zanarkand is attacked by the colossal monster Sin, blitzball star Tidus finds himself lost in a strange new world. Lost and alone, Tidus meets new friends and allies eventually becoming the guardian of Yuna, a summoner who might have the power to end the threat of Sin once and for all.

What we think: As the first Final Fantasy game on the PlayStation 2, X brought some revolutionary changes to the franchise, including voice acting, truly three-dimensional areas, and an overhauled combat system. Still, those changes are just superficial window dressing; the real reason X made this list is its moving story and the spectacular summoning mechanics.

(Words by Tom Percival)

21. Spyro: Year of the Dragon (2000)

Insomniac Games

What it’s about: When an evil sorceress and her army of Rhynocs invade the Land of Dragons and steal all the dragon eggs, Spyro has to travel across different magical realms to get them back. Along the way, Spyro recruits several new allies and even turns the sorceress’s apprentice against her.

What we think: A polished and elegant platformer, Year of the Dragon might not be as challenging as other PlayStation platformers (I’m looking at you, Crash); there’s a lot to like in Year of the Dragon, which is arguably the best game in the original Spyro Trilogy. Personally, I enjoyed the introduction of the “critters” — new playable characters with unique move sets you can take control of for certain missions.

(Words by Tom Percival)

20. Control (2019)

Remedy Entertainment

What it’s about: Set in the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC), a secret government agency that studies reality-bending phenomena, Control puts you in the shoes of Jesse Faden, the Bureau’s new Director, as she tries to defeat The Hiss, a powerful extra-dimensional entity determined to corrupt our plane of reality.

What we think: Boasting deliberately off-beat level design, impressively fast-paced combat, and a mind-bending but gripping plot, Control is a game built for people who grew up watching shows like the X-Files and Supernatural. Beyond its eerie and occult trappings, though, there’s a lot of fun to be had using Jesse’s powerful and destructive psychic abilities to turn your enemies into greasy smears on the Oldest House’s cubicle walls.

(Words by Tom Percival)

19. God of War Ragnarok (2022)

SONY

What it’s about: God of War 2018 achieved a sensational feat by completely redefining a gameplay formula that dominated the mid-2000s. It also masterfully redefined the identity of Kratos, an angry demigod turned god slayer.

What we think: Compared to the previous entry, Ragnarok doesn’t do anything to the scale of God of War. However, it takes 2018’s blueprint and smartly improves upon it. Set that to the end of Norse times and incredibly beautiful art direction, and Ragnarok is the fitting conclusion to the Norse saga.

(Words by John Esposito)

18. Gran Turismo (1997)

Polyphony Digital Inc.

What it’s about: The original Gran Turismo declared itself to be the “real driving simulator” in a world full of more cartoonish arcade racing games.

What we think: Along with its sequels, Gran Turismo set the standard for racing sims, and while it has a lot of competition today, the series remains Sony’s premiere racing franchise. 2022’s Gran Turismo 7 brought the series screeching onto PS5, where it’s never looked better. While Gran Turismo isn’t quite as friendly to the casual gamer as other racing games, those who give it their time will be well rewarded, as there’s nothing more thrilling than unlocking and racing the world’s fastest cars.

(Words by Sam Smith)

17. Death Stranding (2019)

What it’s about: Following a cataclysmic event, we follow Sam Proter Bridges, a courier tasked with delivering supplies. However, one package forces him to rethink his job after he collects and adopts a Bridge Baby.

What we think: Death Stranding is just as creepy and weird as it is wonderful. If its visuals don’t draw you in enough, then its stellar cast certainly will. Combine that with some fantastic storytelling and the ability to watch the main character wobble about with loads of bags, and you have a great game.

(Words by Jessica Filby)

16. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023)

Insomniac Games

What it’s about: Insomniac’s latest web-slinging adventure finally brings Peter Parker and Miles Morales together for an adventure that features double the Spider-Men. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 pits the wall-crawlers against foes old and new, including iconic villains like Venom and Kraven the Hunter.

What we think: What really makes Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 stand out, though, is how much each of the main characters grows over the course of the game. The symbiotes and the threat they pose force Peter and Miles to examine their dark sides in ways that ultimately make them better heroes.

Add to that the fluid web-swinging and fast-paced combat players expect from a Spider-Man game and some new mechanics (I personally found it hard to go back after experiencing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s double stealth takedowns), and you have a spectacular sequel.

(Words by Noelle Corbett)

15. Crash Bandicoot: Warped (1998)

Naughty Dog

What it’s about: After being defeated once again by Crash, the megalomaniacal Dr Neo Cortex unleashes the evil Uka Uka and joins forces with the time traveler Doctor N.Tropy. With the terrible trio causing chaos, Crash and his sister Coco must travel across time to take them down

What we think: Colorful, cartoony, and cool, Warped is, without a doubt, the best Crash game in the original trilogy and possibly of all time. In terms of gameplay, the platforming remains challenging but is more refined, and the boss fights are memorable (Tiny Tiger in the Collsium was always my favorite).

Still, what makes this game so brilliant is the fun and creative level design. It’s obvious that Naughty Dog loved the opportunities that time travel presented them when designing the stages — whether it be prehistoric swamps or the space stations of the far-flung future — and each of the levels is brimming with charm and creativity. My only issue with the game? Those damn motorbike races!

(Words by Tom Percival)

14. Infamous Second Son (2014)

Sony Interactive Entertainment

What it’s about: After being unexpectedly given the powers of a Conduit, Delsin flees his hometown in favor of Seattle as he works to escape the DUP and clear the extremely tarnished Conduit reputation or make it worse.

What we think: Infamous Second Son is one of those games you’ll just keep going back to. There are so many choices, epic battles, touching storylines, and places to explore that it’s hard not to spend hundreds of hours exploring Seattle and battling bad guys. Whether you’ve played the previous games or not, Infamous Second Son is a must-try.

(Words by Jessica Filby)

13. Until Dawn (2015)

Supermassive Games

What it’s about: Set in the wild, Canadian Rockies Until Dawn follows eight young adults as they try to survive the night while battling with cannibalistic monsters known as Wendigos.

What we think: Ever watched a horror movie and thought, ‘What a dumb decision, I’d never do that.’ Well, Until Dawn lets you put that theory to the test, and let me tell you now, you’ll be surprised by your own stupidity.

In all seriousness, though, while it’s easy to dismiss Until Dawn as a digital haunted house, nothing could be further from the truth. This a game with a sensationally spooky story, an impressive cast of digital performers, and an atmosphere so tense that you’ll need a cup of chamomile tea after playing it.

(Words by Tom Percival)

12. Ratchet and Clank (2002)

Insomniac Games

What it’s about: While working to fix his ship, Ratchet spots a crashed ship not too far away, prompting his first meeting with the ‘defective’ robot Clank. What follows is a variety of wacky adventures and an intense battle with various epic enemies.

What we think: Despite PlayStation’s shift to blockbuster experiences like Horizon Zero Dawn, Ratchet and Clank remains some of the platform’s best titles. A shining beacon of constancy, I have always been amazed by how Insomniac Games manages to push PlayStation to its limits while going back to its roots of fun and charm.

Rift Apart is a prime example of that while continuing a highly underrated streak of 20 years of greatness from the duo.

(Words by John Esposito)

11. God of War (2018)

Santa Monica Studios

What’s it about: The God of War reboot saga began in 2018 when old and new fans alike were introduced to more mature Kratos — the former God of War, and his son, Atreus.

Swapping out Greek mythology for Norse themes, you take control of Kratos as you and Atreus embark on an important quest to scatter the ashes of Kratos’s late wife and Atres’ mother, Faye, at the highest peak of the nine realms.

What we think: God of War (2018) is a triumph in both storytelling and gameplay. Expertly weaving the touching story of father and son with immensely fun gameplay. Whether you’re easily smashing smaller enemies to pieces or using your trusty Leviathan Axe to take down a boss, God of War is a PlayStation title everyone should experience at least once.

(Words by Tyler Constable)

10. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (2016)

Naughty Dog

What it’s about: Set three years after Drake’s Deception, we see Nathan Drake reunited with his long-lost brother Sam. Shortly after, he has to save him from a cruel tyrant and find Henry Avery’s treasure.

What we think: Uncharted has made our list multiple times, but each offers something so different that it’s hard to just include one. After all, how can you ignore the hilarious bond between Nathan and Sam? Uncharted 4 brings about all the same styles of action but enhances them massively. So, add that with the new characters and plot twists, and you have a game you won’t forget in a hurry.

(Words by Jessica Filby)

9. Horizon Zero Dawn (2017)

Guerrilla Games

What it’s about: Born into a world overrun by machines, Aloy sets out to be accepted by her tribe and uncover her mysterious past, leading to much more danger and responsibility than she initially expected.

What we think: Horizon Zero Dawn was like nothing I’d ever played before. It’s visually stunning, has some unforgettable gameplay, and manages to grip you from the moment it begins to the moment the credits roll. If you have a PlayStation, then it would be a sin to ignore Horizon Zero Dawn.

(Words by Jessica Filby)

8. Spider-Man (2017)

Sony Interactive

What it’s about: Insomniac unleashed its take on the beloved web-head back in 2017, letting fans step into Peter Park’s iconic red and blue onesie as he battles iconic villains and keeps the streets of New York City safe.

What we think: Marvel’s Spider-Man is an exhilarating adventure and one of the best superhero games ever made. From web-swinging your way through New York, stopping small-time criminals, and seeing a richly emotional story unfold, this is a brilliant single-player package that any fans of Spidey should check out.

(Words by Tyler Constable)

7. Final Fantasy 7 Remake (2020)

Square Enix

What it’s about: Final Fantasy 7 was already an iconic game, but 2020’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake breathed new life into Cloud’s epic adventure. The game is not, as its title suggests, a one-to-one recreation of the original with improved graphics and quality-of-life improvements; it’s a reimagining that expands the story and adds new mysteries and twists.

What we think: Final Fantasy 7 Remake sets the tone for what will be a trilogy. The way it deepens the roles of minor characters from the original, like Biggs, Wedge, and Jessie, makes the benefits of expanding the adventure clear. And while both Remake and Rebirth have been criticized for some bloat, we still can’t wait to see what happens next.

(Words by Noelle Corbett)

6. Shadow of the Colossus (2005)

Team ICO Considered to be one of the PS2’s masterpieces, Shadow of the Colossus is a journey like no other.

What it’s about: Shadow of the Colossus saw the protagonist, Wanda, exploring a desolate world on horseback while hunting for huge statue-like creatures that he needed to climb and kill one by one. If successful, then a godlike entity would bring his beloved back to life.

What we think: A prequel to another classic, Ico, Shadow of the Colossus is an open-world adventure game that was originally released on PS2 before being fully remade on PS4. Every battle with these enormous Colossi is unique, beautifully drawn out, and tense. The game explores themes of loneliness, unrequited love, and just how far you’ll go to save someone you care about. And the more Colossi you destroy, the more feelings of guilt and unease will creep up your spine.

(Words by Sam Smith)

5. Persona 5 Royal (2019)

Steam

What’s it about: In Persona 5 Royal, our main protagonist finds himself transferring to a new high school in Tokyo, where he soon befriends a group of students, as well as the talking cat Morgana. Together, the group becomes the Phantom Thieves and sets out with the mission to change people’s hearts.

What we think: Persona 5 Royal is undoubtedly one of the best modern JRPGs on the market. Featuring a lovable cast of characters, creative dungeons to explore, engaging turn-based combat, and one of the most stunning art styles we’ve ever seen. It’s an absolute must-play for any fan of the genre.

(Words by Tyler Constable)

4. Bloodborne (2015)

From Software

What it’s about: Set in the nightmarish Lovecraftian world of Yharnam, inspired by Victorian Edinburgh, Bloodborne puts players in the shoes of a beast hunter in a city consumed by monsters and disease.

What we think: Bloodborne took the Dark Souls formula and turned it into something new while retaining everything that made FromSoft’s games so devilishly fun. To this day, players crave a remaster or sequel to this jewel in Sony’s crown, and those who love Elden Ring owe it to themselves to check it out. Some of its grotesque bosses are also legendary in the Souls community.

(Words by Sam Smith)

3. Demon’s Souls (2009)

Bluepoint Games

What it’s about: Set in the ruined Kingdom of Boletaria, the player takes the role of the chosen Demon-Slayer as they take down some amazing bosses, collect souls, and likely die a lot.

What we think: Demon’s Souls doesn’t get enough credit for being the game that kickstarted the Souls series back in 2009 on the PS3. Without Demon’s Souls, there’s no Dark Souls, Bloodborne, or Elden Ring. Demon’s Souls shares a lot of similarities with the Dark Souls series and Elden Ring. Today, the game has an incredible remake on the PS5, which is a must-play for fans of the Soulslike genre. It’s arguably where it all began.

(Words by Sam Smith)

2. The Last of Us (2013)

Naughty Dog

What it’s about: Years into an apocalypse, Joel must travel across the dangerous landscape with Ellie, who serves as a potential cure for the Cordyceps brain infection plaguing the world.

What we think: What can I say about The Last of Us that hasn’t been said already? Naughty Dog raised the bar for video game storytelling with this powerful, gut-wrenching tale of Joel and Ellie, two survivors trying to make their way across a grim and dangerous post-apocalyptic world.

Along the way, the duo endures many hardships – including the hard truth that people can be just as monstrous as Clickers — but through their trials, Joel and Ellie learn to rely on and care for one another.

Between its deep characters with complex motivations, powerful performances by Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson (among many others), and incredibly fluid gameplay, it’s no wonder why The Last of Us is considered one of the best games of all time.

(Words by Noelle Corbett)

1. Ghost of Tsushima (2020)

Sony Interactive Entertainment

What it’s about: Ghost of Tsushima follows Jin Sakai, a samurai who learns it’ll take more than honor to save his homeland from the Mongol invaders. To battle his enemies Jin must become the Ghost, using techniques that violate the samurai code of honor but get undeniable results.

What we think: Ghost of Tsushima was one of the final PS4 releases ahead of the PS5’s launch, and it shows. Sucker Punch’s adventure across feudal Japan is a stunning showcase of what that console could achieve, boasting a gorgeous open world and incredibly satisfying combat.

Fans of samurai cinema will certainly enjoy Ghost of Tsushima, as it really feels like a playable Akira Kurosawa film — especially when played in the black-and-white mode.

(Words by Noelle Corbett)

