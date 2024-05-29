PlayStation May State of Play predictions: Will we see Death Stranding 2, Resident Evil 9, or even Bloodborne 2?

Well, the Summer of Games has finally begun, with Sony kicking things off with a State of Play on May 30.

According to the official Playstation X account, State of Play will return this Thursday at 3 pm PT / 11 pm BST, and we can expect updates on 14 PS5 and PS VR2 titles. It’s exciting stuff!

In fact, it’s so exciting that the team here at Dexerto can barely contain themselves. So, to give us something to do while we wait for the official stream, we’ve put our heads together and put together a list of everything we want to hear about during this May’s State of Play.

Our list of hopes and dreams has everything from highly anticipated sequels (yes, we predict Bloodborne 2) to exciting new IPs. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s dive in.

Death Stranding 2

Kojima Productions Death Stranding 2 is well overdue a solidified release date.

From the moment it was released, Death Stranding garnered a massive cult following. Its cinematic style, eccentric worldbuilding, and intense storyline grasped the hearts of thousands — so it comes as no surprise that a sequel is in the works.

We already saw 10 minutes of the game back in February, and months later, I’m itching to see what it has to offer and maybe even hear a release date. It’s been five years since Hideo Kojima imparted his ‘unique’ ideas onto my screen, and that’s five years too long.

(Words by Jessica Filby)

Returnal DLC/Sequel

Housemarque Returnal needs to make a…return…during State of Play.

My favorite PS5 exclusive isn’t usually people’s first choice: Returnal. This game felt like the first true AAA roguelite, and it was stellar. From the controls to the fun weapons to the confusing yet intriguing storyline, our time with Selene was phenomenal.

And I want more! I think there’s room to explore more of Selene’s trauma and psyche, even if it is just a smaller DLC. Returnal deserves some more attention, and announcing a sequel or DLC could be a great way to do that.

(Words by Shane Black)

Please put FFVII Rebirth on PS Plus

More people need to try FFVII Rebirth and PS Plus is the perfect way to make it happen.

PS Plus is a great service, but it’s missing one feature that Game Pass has: the ability to play games as soon as they’re released. Now, I don’t think Sony has to fully commit to that, as their exclusives will sell well no matter what, but getting FFVII Rebirth just a few months after its release would be awesome.

Not only for those of us who haven’t had a chance to buy it yet but to also get more people to subscribe to the service. Bring a flagship game onboard to bring attention to it. It may be a pipe dream, but it’s one that I would be ecstatic for.

(Words by Shane Black)

The return of Jak and Daxter

Sony Jak and Daxter needs to make a comeback in 2024.

Oh man, Jak and Daxter dominated my time with my PS2. The original three games were my absolute favorites, and I even replay them every now and then. It’s about time for them to return in some capacity.

Whether it be remasters or a new game entirely, I’d love to see the characters that put Naughty Dog on my map return. Naughty Dog is surely busy with another Last of Us game and more IPs, so the possibility of them bringing Jak and Daxter back is slim. But maybe they can hand the IP off to another developer who can bring us back to that world.

(Words by Shane Black)

Resident Evil 9 reveal

Capcom Sony needs to stick to tradition and reveal the next Resident Evil.

The last few Resident Evil games have been announced during PlayStation Showcases, so it’s reasonable to expect we’ll see the oft-rumored Resident Evil 9 appear at a Sony event this summer.

Given that Resident Evil Village and the Shadows of Rose expansion clearly tied up Ethan Winters’ story, Capcom has an opportunity to take the franchise in a new direction or go back to basics with a familiar hero. Rumor has it that Leon Kennedy will be back, but either way, we can’t wait to see what frights (and campy horror goodness) Resident Evil 9 has in store.

(Words by Noelle Corbett)

Housemarque’s next game

Housemarque It’s time for Housemarque to make an appearance in State of Play.

Back in 2021, Housemarque released the ambitious Returnal on PlayStation 5, making the roguelike shooter one of the few PS5 exclusives. A month after releasing the game, Housemarque was acquired by Sony, who were clearly impressed by Returnal’s success.

However, the studio has been pretty quiet since then, likely working on its next project and first new release as a PlayStation studio.

While it might not be ready for some time, now seems like the right time for Housemarque to unveil what it’s been doing since Returnal. For one, PlayStation has few exclusives on the calendar at the moment.

Plus, given that a major criticism of this console generation has been the lack of true next-gen exclusives, Housemarque seems like the perfect team to get things on the right track.

(Words by Noelle Corbett)

Marathon

Bungie Bungie’s extraction shooter is perfect for a State of Play announcement.

Marathon seems like a shoo-in to turn up at the next Sony presentation. Destiny 2: The Final Shape is just concluding, and while that franchise will continue, many are looking to what’s next from Sony’s newest acquisition.

One thing that is heavily rumored, though, is that it’s set to be released in 2025, so we do need to see it before too long.

We’ve gotten some vibe-check trailers from Bungie’s upcoming extraction shooter that seem very stylish, but what does the game look like, how does it play, how is it structured? All of that remains a total mystery.

Especially with the word that the game is switching to a hero-based concept under the tutelage of an ex-Valorant director, there’s every chance this game ends up feeling very un-Bungie.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing either, though, and at this point, it’s just about seeing it so we can judge it for ourselves.

(Words by Patrick Dane)

Destiny 3

Bungie Destiny 2’s Final Shape could make way for Destiny 3.

Okay. This is a long shot – but rumors of the development of the next mainline game in Bungie’s flagship franchise have begun to circulate.

We also recently saw long-time Destiny leader Luke Smith reappear on camera and assure everyone The Final Shape is not the end of the franchise and that after the conclusion of the Light and Dark saga, Bungie would be back to talk about the franchise’s future.

It may be a bit early for an announcement like this, but the narrative that the Final Shape is the end of Destiny still permeates audiences.

Getting out quickly after the launch of The Final Shape and detailing that the long-awaited sequel is on the horizon would go a long way in securing the franchise’s future. Again, it’s a longer shot, but the reasoning behind announcing the game close to the conclusion of the Final Shape would go a long way.

(Words by Patrick Dane)

Silent Hill 2 remake

Konami A Silent Hill 2 remake is already on the cards, but we need more.

If you were as disappointed as I was by the Silent Hill HD Collection and have been looking to test your mettle against the misty and mind-bending monsters of America’s foggiest town, chances are you’re desperate for news on the Silent Hill 2 remake.

We got a brief teaser during January’s State of Play, which gave us our first look at the updated graphics and gameplay (as well as James’s new gorgeous mug, which earned him the ire of our editor Pat).

Yet, we didn’t get a release date, and I expect we’ll finally find out when we can next pay Silent Hill a visit during the showcase.

(Words by Tom Percival)

Wolverine news

Insomniac Games The Wolverine game is long due a story trailer.

We know everyone wants Spider-Man 2 DLC (I’m itching to swing into another adventure with Miles and Peter), but let’s not forget Insomniac is working on a game featuring everyone’s favorite Canadian X-Man… no, not Deadpool… he’s not even a member of the X-Men. No, we’re talking about Wolverine!

The game was officially announced back in 2021, but we haven’t had much news since, or at least not from official sources.

The 2023 Ransomware attack on Insomniac, unfortunately, led to several early playable builds, concept art, and plot points leaking online. Insomniac claimed at the time that the hack, while distressing, wouldn’t impact the development of the game. With that in mind, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a story trailer of some sort or maybe even some gameplay footage.

(Words by Tom Percival)

Bloodborne 2

FromSoftware Inc. Bloodborne is due a sequel and State of Play is the best time to announce it.

Someone reset the counter! It’s a PlayStation event, and someone’s predicting we’ll hear about Bloodborne 2.

It’s a cliche at this point, but you know what? I’m desperate to get my fangs into another Soulsbourne game, and while I expect Shadow of the Erdtree to scratch that itch for a while, I know I’ll be as hungry as a Scourge Beats for more.

So, with Fromsoft presumably done with Elden Ring for now, why not give me some blessed relief and finally announce Bloodborne 2? Hell, I’ll even take a PlayStation 5 remake; just give me something.

(Words by Tom Percival)

Venom spin-off or Spider-Man 2 DLC

Sony

Spider-Man 2 was a nice Venom aperitif, but we’re ready for the sticky main course now. Yes, Insomniac hasn’t officially announced a Venom spin-off game, but the aforementioned ransomware attack revealed that a standalone Venom game is in development.

We don’t know how far along it is, but we’d love Insomniac to share some more details. In our most fevered symbiotic dreams, we like to imagine the game will be similar to Spider-Man: Miles Morales and serve as a sort of interquel between the mainline Spider-Man games.

If this was the case, then we might see it sometime in the next two years, or perhaps we might see Venom in some Spider-Man 2 DLC.

(Words by Tom Percival)