<strong><em>PlayStation Plus free games for February 2023: Leaks & confirmed games</em></strong>

As this year gets truly underway here’s which free games will be coming to PlayStation Plus in February 2023, including what’s leaked so far.

Every month, Sony offers some free PS Plus games as a perk to subscribers. These free games often delight some and disappoint others, depending on your preferences. However, the free games eventually offer something for everyone to get excited about. To take advantage of the free PlayStation Plus games each month, you’ll need to have an active subscription to the service with Essentials being the most basic package.

The good news is, this entitles you to not only the free monthly games, but also gives subscribers access to the PlayStation Library of free games, and enables access to multiplayer. Many of these are remastered classics from the PS4 era such as God of War, Persona 5, and The Last of Us. Here’s what we know about this month’s free games.

PS Plus games for February leaks

According to a leak, the February 2023 lineup of free PS Plus Essentials games this month will be the following three titles:

OlliOlli World

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Evil Dead: The Game

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Sony is yet to confirm this is true, so take the leak with a pinch of salt until we know more.

PS Plus February announcement date

There’s been no confirmation regarding when the PS Plus games for February will be announced, but we imagine it will be any day now.

How to get PS Plus games for free

If you are looking to claim these games as a part of the February 2023 lineup, then you are going to need to follow some basic steps. On the home screen of your PlayStation console, head over to the PlayStation Plus symbol in the top left

Once there, you will be able to download all the active games for the current month of PS Plus.You will also also be able to subscribe to the service if you are not already. The games will now be in your Library!

For more on free games you can snag in February, be sure to check out our guides for this month’s Xbox Game Pass lineup.