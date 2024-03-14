Best TVs for PS5: LG, Sony, Samsung & more

Love playing games on a bigger screen? Here are some of the best gaming TV for PS5 that should help upgrade your gaming experience

If you’re hooked to playing games on your PlayStation 5, getting the best gaming TV for your PS5 should be the top priority.

Unlike gaming monitors or PCs, there are no dedicated gaming TVs. Still, you have a bunch of large-screened televisions that offer you the best gaming experiences, thanks to features like high refresh rates, dedicated gaming modes, and support for Dolby Vision and Sound, apart from AMD FreeSync and Nvidia GSync compatibility.

Besides the features listed above, a high-resolution panel is non-negotiable. The top gaming TVs for PS5 will have all or almost all of these features to let you enjoy titles like Final Fantasy 16 and God of War Ragnarok.

We’ve scoured the internet to list the best TVs for all gaming consoles and PCs. These TVs are available across the price gamut and will help you get the best out of the money invested in your gaming gear.

1. LG C3 OLED – Best gaming TV for PS5

LG

LG’s OLED TVs are generally considered great for content consumption and gaming. The LG C3 OLED is no exception. It stands tall among the best TVs for PS5 gaming, thanks to a very low input lag. This means that the gaming content sent by the ultra-powerful PS5 is shown almost instantaneously – a critical requirement for any gamer.

Available in various screen sizes ranging from 42 to 83 inches, this OLED TV has many features that make it a no-brainer for gaming. These features include variable refresh rate, 4K signals at 120FPS support, four full HDMI 2.1 ports, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). Its support for AMD FreeSync and Nvidia GSync also makes the TV compatible with PC gaming.

Last but not least, the LG C3 is known for its stunning 4K OLED panel that can produce deep black, bright reds, and whiter whites. That said, the TV is less bright than the flagship LG G3 but is not quite as pricey, which is always a bonus.

2. Samsung S90C OLED – Best Samsung TV for PS5

Samsung

The S90C is the best Samsung TV for PS5 gaming. While the company has more premium TVs on offer, the OLED panel, gaming features, and price point make the S90C an ideal TV for gaming.

The S90C has a very low input lag and excellent response time, which means that the inputs from the PS5 are displayed to the TV without delay, and the fast-moving content from games remains crisp and clear.

The panel on the Samsung S90C OLED is incredibly bright, and the build quality of this TV is top-notch. Thanks to the metallic rear panel, there is almost no flex in the body of the TV, too.

For connectivity, this 4K TV has four HDMI 2.1 ports and supports gaming-specific features like HDMI VRR, FreeSync, and G-Sync. The Samsung S90C supports a 120 Hz refresh rate and has additional features like Game Bar 2.0, Object Tracking sound, and Wireless Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.

The TV has a slightly lower brightness compared to the Samsung S95C, but given that this model is cheaper, yet still housing many of the premium, features, it makes the S90C OLED a bit of a no-brainer.

3. Sony Bravia X90L – Best Sony TV for PS5

Sony

The Sony Bravia X90L is one of the best TVs to pair with your PS5. It supports 4K 120Hz refresh rates, crucial for a smooth and responsive gaming experience. This high refresh rate allows for faster frame rates and improved motion handling, making gameplay more fluid and immersive.

Features such as automatic low-latency mode (ALLM) and variable refresh rate (VRR) make the TV compatible with the PS5. ALLM reduces input lag, while VRR helps to synchronize the TV’s refresh rate with the PS5’s frame rate, resulting in a smoother gaming experience.

It offers a high-quality gaming experience suitable for a wide range of gamers, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to upgrade their gaming setup.

The X90L automatically calibrates HDR settings when connected to a PS5, ensuring your games look their best. This feature helps optimize each game genre’s picture quality, resulting in a more immersive gaming experience.

The X90L also has a dedicated game mode that optimizes the TV’s settings for gaming. This mode reduces input lag and enhances the picture quality for gaming, resulting in a more responsive and visually appealing gaming experience.

4. TCL Q5/Q550G QLED – Best budget gaming TV for PS5

TCL

The TCL Q5/Q550G QLED might not be the fanciest option on this list, but for budget-minded PS5 gamers, it’s a solid choice. It delivers fast response times, smooth gameplay at high frame rates, good HDR performance, and essential gaming features like VRR and Game Mode.

The TCL Q5 boasts incredibly low input latency ensuring lightning-fast response, especially in games demanding quick reflexes. While it lacks 4K at 120Hz support, the Q5 excels at 1080p and 1440p, offering twice the frame rate of standard 60Hz for a noticeably smoother experience in compatible games.

The Q5 covers various colors, exceeding standard TVs and bringing games to life with richer, more saturated visuals. While lacking top-tier HDR brightness, it still delivers decent HDR performance, enhancing contrast for deeper blacks and brighter highlights.

If you prioritize affordability and performance over top-tier visuals, the Q5 is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered.

5. Samsung QN90C QLED – Best QLED TV for PS5

Samsung

The Samsung QN90C QLED 4K TV is the best Mini QLED TV for PS5 gamers. It’s an ideal choice for gaming on PS5 due to its advanced features and performance, including 4K 120Hz support, low input lag, Quantum Matrix Technology, Neural Quantum Processor 4K, Quantum HDR, HDMI 2.1 support, and a dedicated game mode.

The QN90C offers a high-quality gaming experience suitable for a wide range of gamers, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to upgrade their gaming setup.

The QN90C supports 4K 120Hz refresh rates, crucial for a smooth and responsive gaming experience, improved motion handling, and fluid and immersive gameplay. It features a mighty Neural Quantum Processor 4K that optimizes content for 4K resolution and seamlessly enhances the picture quality.

The QN90C also has a dedicated game mode that optimizes the TV’s settings for gaming. This mode reduces input lag and enhances the picture quality for gaming, resulting in a more responsive and visually appealing gaming experience.

What features to look out for when buying a TV for your PS5

When buying a TV for your PS5, you should look for the following features to ensure that you’re getting the most from your display.

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) up to 120Hz

4K resolution

Low input latency

HDMI 2.1 ports

HDR10 certification

These factors all play into making the PS5 the best way to play in front of your TV, with HDMI 2.1 being one of the most important catalysts behind many of these features. So, when you’re out shopping, make sure you pick up a TV that has the above elements to make sure that you’re not missing out.

