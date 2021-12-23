Everything we know about Sifu: Release date, trailers, platforms, gameplay

Sifu is a beat ‘em up game where players control a martial arts expert throughout his life. Here’s everything we know about Sifu, including its release date, platforms, and gameplay.

Sony and Sifu developers, Sloclap, revealed the title during Sony’s 2021 State of Play event. The game puts us in the shoes of a martial arts expert who goes on a lifelong quest to hunt down a group of 5 assassins who murdered his family. The protagonist ages throughout the game, and perfects their fighting abilities.

Sifu uses a unique drawn art style rather than opting for photorealism, which really helps it stand out from other upcoming games. However, its gameplay is reminiscent of a range of beat ‘em up titles. Here’s all there is to know about Sifu.

Sifu release date

Sifu will be released on February 8, 2022, so avid fans had best make sure their calendar is marked with the blood of their enemies.

Sifu platforms

At the moment, Sifu is set to debut on Microsoft Windows, PS5, and PS4.

It doesn’t look like Sifu will be coming to Xbox Series X|S, however, there’s always hope due to the game being a third-party title.

Sifu trailer

Check out the rather impressive announcement trailer below:

Gameplay details

Sifu borrows elements from various older games in the beat ‘em up genre. We’ve seen DNA from The Bouncer, Tekken Force, Streets of Rage, and Ghost Runner in its gameplay.

While the art style certainly looks unique, the gameplay resembles the classic third-person scrolling beat ‘em up, where waves of enemies meet their fates at your fists. The playable character starts out as a young kung-fu apprentice, but by the end of the game he’ll be a grizzled and experienced martial arts master.

The game is set in a modern version of a Chinese city where the characters make use of magic to return from death, but at the cost of their health. This mechanic looks similar to Dark and Demon’s Souls, where each death makes life harder for the player.

