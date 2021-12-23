Everything we know about Babylon’s Fall: Release date, trailers, platforms, gameplay

Babylon’s Fall, a mysterious title that vanished from public view after it was announced, is back and due for release. Here’s everything you need to know.

Babylon’s Fall is a new game from Square-Enix developed by Platinum Games. Like Platinum’s previous titles, Babylon’s Fall features hack and slash mechanics with RPG elements and an emphasis on multiplayer, although single-player options will be available.

The game was originally announced in 2018 but vanished into obscurity until E3 2021, where Square Enix unveiled a new gameplay trailer and fresh details. Here’s everything we know about Babylon’s Fall, including its release date, gameplay details, and the platforms we can expect to play it on.

Contents

Babylon’s Fall release date

Babylon’s Fall will be released on March 3, 2022, so get that date marked on your calendar if you’ve been a fan of Platinum Game’s work in the past.

The game is currently running a Closed Beta across various platforms in order, however, the deadline to take part expired in July 2021.

Platforms

Presently, Babylon’s Fall is set to debut on Microsoft Windows, PS5, and PS4.

There’s been no word on if the game will be coming to Xbox Series X|S. However, as the game isn’t a Sony property, there’s always a chance.

Gameplay details

From the trailers and details that have come to light during Closed Beta, Babylon’s Fall resembles other Square Enix games, especially Final Fantasy XIV. Although it’s important to point out that Babylon’s Fall is not an MMO.

The gameplay also resembles the Nier series, Bayonetta, and other titles developed by Platinum Games. The game also channels Demon’s Souls at times, especially with some of its character and location design.

Babylon’s Fall trailer

You can check out the original trailer below:

The second Babylon’s Fall trailer, released at E3, 2021 provided even more details:

