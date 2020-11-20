How to find Spider-Man: Miles Morales second Chadwick Boseman tribute - Dexerto

The end credits of Spider-Man: Miles Morales feature a touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman, but there’s another in-game nod to the late actor you might have missed.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is one of the PS5’s best launch games, and has received attention not only for introducing Peter Parker’s successor Morales, but also for featuring a moving homage to the late Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman is best known for his role as T’Challa, who debuted in Captain America: Civil War and went on to star in the Black Panther and Avengers movies. His final role in upcoming Netflix movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is already picking up Oscar buzz due to his stellar performance.

So it’s a fitting tribute for the team at Insomniac Games to include references to Boseman’s legacy in their latest Spider-Man adventure, which dropped simultaneously on PS4 and PS5 on November 12, 2020.

How to find the first Chadwick Boseman tribute

The first and most obvious homage to Chadwick Boseman comes during the credits. So just complete the game, which should take you around 8 to 10 hours, and you’ll see the touching message appear on the screen after the credits roll.

“In loving memory of a noble king, Chadwick Boseman,” the tribute reads. “His honor, strength, and compassion will reverberate for generations to come. Wakanda forever.”

How to find the second Chadwick Boseman tribute

A second, more subtle tribute to the late Boseman has also been found in the game by Reddit user RollieDell.

An in-game spidey selfie posted on the website shows Miles Morales in front of a street sign that reads Boseman Way, highlighting how the game’s creators renamed 42nd street as Boseman Way.

This is especially significant because Boseman’s breakout role was in the biographical movie 42, where he portrayed baseball star Jackie Robinson – the first Black athlete to play in Major League Baseball.

There are plenty of easter eggs like this one hidden throughout Spider-Man: Miles Morales, including a number of collectibles like Thor’s Hammer and the Wakandan Flag which can be found in time capsules.

Another recent blockbuster game, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, has fans going wild for its clever easter eggs, including more than one reference to JK Rowling’s world of Harry Potter. You can read about those here.