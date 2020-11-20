 How to find Spider-Man: Miles Morales second Chadwick Boseman tribute - Dexerto
How to find Spider-Man: Miles Morales second Chadwick Boseman tribute

Published: 20/Nov/2020 13:35

by Daniel Megarry
Spider-Man Miles Morales and Chadwick Boseman
Sony / Disney

Marvel PS5 Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The end credits of Spider-Man: Miles Morales feature a touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman, but there’s another in-game nod to the late actor you might have missed.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is one of the PS5’s best launch games, and has received attention not only for introducing Peter Parker’s successor Morales, but also for featuring a moving homage to the late Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman is best known for his role as T’Challa, who debuted in Captain America: Civil War and went on to star in the Black Panther and Avengers movies. His final role in upcoming Netflix movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is already picking up Oscar buzz due to his stellar performance.

spider-man swinging
Insomniac Games / Marvel
There are actually two tributes to Chadwick Boseman in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

So it’s a fitting tribute for the team at Insomniac Games to include references to Boseman’s legacy in their latest Spider-Man adventure, which dropped simultaneously on PS4 and PS5 on November 12, 2020.

How to find the first Chadwick Boseman tribute

The first and most obvious homage to Chadwick Boseman comes during the credits. So just complete the game, which should take you around 8 to 10 hours, and you’ll see the touching message appear on the screen after the credits roll.

“In loving memory of a noble king, Chadwick Boseman,” the tribute reads. “His honor, strength, and compassion will reverberate for generations to come. Wakanda forever.”

Tribute to Chadwick Boseman from Spider-Man: Miles Morales from marvelstudios

How to find the second Chadwick Boseman tribute

A second, more subtle tribute to the late Boseman has also been found in the game by Reddit user RollieDell.

An in-game spidey selfie posted on the website shows Miles Morales in front of a street sign that reads Boseman Way, highlighting how the game’s creators renamed 42nd street as Boseman Way.

I found another tribute to Chadwick Boseman is Spider-Man: Miles Morales. 42nd Street becomes Boseman Way between 1st and 3rd Street. Mr. Boseman’s big breakout role was in the film, “42.” from marvelstudios

This is especially significant because Boseman’s breakout role was in the biographical movie 42, where he portrayed baseball star Jackie Robinson – the first Black athlete to play in Major League Baseball.

There are plenty of easter eggs like this one hidden throughout Spider-Man: Miles Morales, including a number of collectibles like Thor’s Hammer and the Wakandan Flag which can be found in time capsules.

Another recent blockbuster game, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, has fans going wild for its clever easter eggs, including more than one reference to JK Rowling’s world of Harry Potter. You can read about those here.

Call of Duty

Black Ops 4 weapons are appearing in Cold War, and no one knows why

Published: 20/Nov/2020 13:39

by Andrew Highton
blps4 weapons in bocw
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

CoD: Black Ops Cold War is now in full flow with its full release on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game has had a mixed reception thus far, but it now appears to be borrowing elements from a previous Call of Duty game. Elements of Black Ops 4 are appearing in Cold War, and no one is sure why.

Between glitches, bugs, and general errors that are dampening enjoyment, Black Ops Cold War hasn’t bolted from the gate just yet. The game is still being crippled by some notable issues including unbalanced weapons, a lack of content, and player complaints. But the latest discovery is a curious one.

It seems that content featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has somehow made it into the game. Users have reported multiple instances of Black Ops 4 content being featured in their game at different points.

What Black Ops 4 content are people seeing?

It’s definitely a strange one, and it’s even more strange when you consider that there’s been a whole release since Black Ops 4 – two if you count Warzone.

Either way, an image recently appeared on Reddit showing a weird inclusion in Cold War’s Zombies mode. A player finds themselves at the Mystery Box and opens it in the hope of landing a powerful Ray Gun. Instead, players are presented with an Ak-47…or what should appear to be an AK-47.

blops 4 weapons in bocw
Treyarch
Pretty sure that’s not the AK-47?

However, this is only one example.

People have reportedly seen other skins from Black Ops 4 in the game too. When players have certain weapons in Treyarch‘s Black Ops Cold War highlighted, it will actually show some of the firearms from the franchise’s first Battle Royale game.

Sniper rifles and light machine guns have also been given the placeholder treatment and are stuck with the icons of yesteryear.

But I didn’t prestige?

Another bizarre bug has also appeared with one Reddit user being rewarded incorrectly.

Lorenso0 found themselves on the receiving end of a BLOPS4 master prestige icon after finishing a game.

blops4 master prestige in bocw
Treyarch, Lorenso0
Treyarch will hopefully patch it soon.

They are obviously trying to fix multiple issues to make BOCW the best it can be. However, changing some random Black Ops 4 images in Cold War might be low on the priority list.

For more news and guides on Treyarch’s CoD: Black Ops Cold War, check out our Call of Duty hub for all the latest information and help!