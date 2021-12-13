God of War PC: Release date, trailers, PS4 differences

God of War’s PC port brings the 2018 Game of the Year to those playing on computer, but when is the release date? And what are the differences?

2018’s Game of the Year, God of War, has etched itself into history (pun entirely intended) as one of Sony’s most iconic titles.

With its sequel, Ragnarok, lurking in the shadows, players will be able to experience the action all over again in stunning HD – but this time, it’ll be on PC instead of PlayStation.

Excited to jump into the fray once more? Here’s everything you need to know about God of War’s PC port, including the release date and what to expect.

Contents

God of War PC release date & price

God of War will release for PC players on January 14, 2022, and will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Read More: God of War PC system requirements

You can currently pre-order the game on both stores for $49.99 (£39.99.)

Trailers

Announcement Trailer

Dropping back at the PlayStation Showcase in October 2021, the PC Announcement Trailer gives players old and new a glimpse into the PC port’s spectacular graphics. With a myriad of gameplay footage and enhanced cutscenes, Kratos and Atreus have never looked so good.

PC Features Trailer

In this explainer trailer, Sony has highlighted some of the differences between the PlayStation and PC versions of the game, largely honing in on graphical enhancements.

God of War PC & PlayStation differences

While the game itself remains the same, PC players will be able to experience the story in 4K glory with some serious graphics upgrades.

The main changes coming into the PC version are:

High-fidelity graphics – 4K graphics will be available for those who can use them, as well as several different graphics settings.

– 4K graphics will be available for those who can use them, as well as several different graphics settings. NVIDIA DLSS & Reflex Support – Enhanced performance allows you to strike down your foes in style.

– Enhanced performance allows you to strike down your foes in style. Control customization – Set your own keybinds or, alternatively, play with a controller.

– Set your own keybinds or, alternatively, play with a controller. Ultra-wide support – With 21:9 ultra-widescreen support, players will be able to truly immerse themselves in the snow-covered God of War story.

So that’s it for God of War’s PC port! If you’re looking for another adventure in the meantime, however, be sure to check out our other release hubs:

