Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – All Ancestor Skills, locations & how to get them

Sourav Banik
an image of some Na'vis in Avatar: Frontiers of PandoraUbisoft

Apart from the normal skill tree, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora also features Ancestor Skills which are powerful abilities earned in various ways. Here’s everything you need to know about Ancestor Skills in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora along with their locations and how to get them.

Ubisoft’s latest adventure title, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, is finally here allowing players to explore the vast open world of Pandora we’ve seen in James Cameron’s movies. Just like the film series, the map is inhabited by Na’vis who are on a mission to take down the RDA.

Along their journey, you’ll come across Ancestor Skills which are powerful abilities but unlike the normal Skill Tree, you don’t use skill points to unlock them. So, in this handy guide, we have got everything you need to know about all the Ancestor Skills along with their locations and how to get them in the game.

Contents

avatar frontiers of pandora different editionsUbisoft
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an exciting open-world RPG.

What are Ancestor Skills in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ancestor Skills are powerful and permanent new abilities with unique bonuses the Sarentu forebearers bestowed upon. These abilities are spread all over the Western Frontier and only activate when you connect to Eywa.

These skills are different from the regular skills like Survivor, Warrior, etc, and you need to put in the work to unlock them.

How to get Ancestor Skills in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

To get Ancestor Skills in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you need to find Tarsyu Flowers. These flowers are hidden all over the map, and you can locate them by tracking down the large and glowing pink pillars of energy. This is only if you’re playing the game in Guided mode.

an image of an Ancestor skill in Avatar: Frontiers of PandoraUbisoft
Ancestor Skills are special abilities in the game.

Sometimes, you may need to take down an RDA facility before reaching a Tarsyu Flower, so make sure to keep enough arrows and ammo with you. Apart from the Ancestor Skills, Tarsyu Flowers also grants you two skill points, which are useful in leveling up your Skill Tree.

In order to find specific skills, open your pause menu and head over to the Skill tab. At the bottom, you will see an Ancestor Skills button. Press into that, and move the cursor over the skill you want. There will be a button prompt to show it on the map, allowing you to create a waypoint and travel there.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – All Ancestor Skills, effects, and locations

There are a total of 12 Ancestor Skills in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and here’s a list of all:

Ancestor SkillEffectLocation
Air BoostDouble jumpKinglor Forest
Deeper ConnectionMore staminaKinglor Forest
Drop ImpactAdditional damage performing a melee attack while airborneKinglor Forest
EjectMelee attacks the pilot of an AMP and pulls them out forcefullyKinglor Forest
Free Fast TravelFast travel to different points on the map without losing energyClouded Forest
Ghost StrikeStealth advantageUpper Plains
ReconnaissanceNa’vi Sense marks the path of enemiesUpper Plains
ScreechA sonic attack gets activated that takes out smaller enemiesUpper Plains
Soft LandingReduced damage while falling from great heightsKinglor Forest
Tarsyu NetworkReveals other Tarsyu Sapling locationClouded Forest
Way of the DiplomatEarns more Clan FavorUpper Plains
Wing GustIkran generates powerful gusts that damage nearby enemiesUpper Plains

So, there you have it — that’s everything about Ancestor Skills in Frontiers of Pandora. While you’re still here, why not check some of our other content and guides below:

