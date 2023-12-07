Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – All Ancestor Skills, locations & how to get them

Apart from the normal skill tree, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora also features Ancestor Skills which are powerful abilities earned in various ways. Here’s everything you need to know about Ancestor Skills in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora along with their locations and how to get them.

Ubisoft’s latest adventure title, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, is finally here allowing players to explore the vast open world of Pandora we’ve seen in James Cameron’s movies. Just like the film series, the map is inhabited by Na’vis who are on a mission to take down the RDA.

Along their journey, you’ll come across Ancestor Skills which are powerful abilities but unlike the normal Skill Tree, you don’t use skill points to unlock them. So, in this handy guide, we have got everything you need to know about all the Ancestor Skills along with their locations and how to get them in the game.

Contents

What are Ancestor Skills in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ancestor Skills are powerful and permanent new abilities with unique bonuses the Sarentu forebearers bestowed upon. These abilities are spread all over the Western Frontier and only activate when you connect to Eywa.

These skills are different from the regular skills like Survivor, Warrior, etc, and you need to put in the work to unlock them.

How to get Ancestor Skills in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

To get Ancestor Skills in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you need to find Tarsyu Flowers. These flowers are hidden all over the map, and you can locate them by tracking down the large and glowing pink pillars of energy. This is only if you’re playing the game in Guided mode.

Sometimes, you may need to take down an RDA facility before reaching a Tarsyu Flower, so make sure to keep enough arrows and ammo with you. Apart from the Ancestor Skills, Tarsyu Flowers also grants you two skill points, which are useful in leveling up your Skill Tree.

In order to find specific skills, open your pause menu and head over to the Skill tab. At the bottom, you will see an Ancestor Skills button. Press into that, and move the cursor over the skill you want. There will be a button prompt to show it on the map, allowing you to create a waypoint and travel there.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – All Ancestor Skills, effects, and locations

There are a total of 12 Ancestor Skills in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and here’s a list of all:

Ancestor Skill Effect Location Air Boost Double jump Kinglor Forest Deeper Connection More stamina Kinglor Forest Drop Impact Additional damage performing a melee attack while airborne Kinglor Forest Eject Melee attacks the pilot of an AMP and pulls them out forcefully Kinglor Forest Free Fast Travel Fast travel to different points on the map without losing energy Clouded Forest Ghost Strike Stealth advantage Upper Plains Reconnaissance Na’vi Sense marks the path of enemies Upper Plains Screech A sonic attack gets activated that takes out smaller enemies Upper Plains Soft Landing Reduced damage while falling from great heights Kinglor Forest Tarsyu Network Reveals other Tarsyu Sapling location Clouded Forest Way of the Diplomat Earns more Clan Favor Upper Plains Wing Gust Ikran generates powerful gusts that damage nearby enemies Upper Plains

So, there you have it — that’s everything about Ancestor Skills in Frontiers of Pandora. While you’re still here, why not check some of our other content and guides below:

