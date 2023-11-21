Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be open world?

If you are wondering whether Ubisoft’s upcoming title, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, will be an open-world experience or not, our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is Ubisoft’s first venture into the sci-fi world of the Na’vis. It’s here where you’ll be able to play the game in first-person mode riding the Ikrans and traversing your way through the wild.

While this sounds incredibly exciting, you may be wondering whether Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is going to be an open-world game. Well, our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ubisoft The RDA takes over the western Frontier of Pandora in this action adventure.

Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora going to be open world?

Yes, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be a full-fledged open-world game. Being set after the events of the first Avatar film across the Western Frontier, players can explore it however they like.

The world of Frontiers of Pandora will be divided into three sections – The Clouded Forest, The Kinglor Forest, and The Upper Plains. This means there will be enough loot and POIs on the map for players to run into.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Unfortunately, there’s sad news for PS4 and Xbox One players as Ubisoft has decided to release their game only on next-gen consoles and PCs. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora releases worldwide on November 7, 2023.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s a rundown of everything about the nature of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s world. While you’re still here, be sure to check our Avatar page for all the latest content and news.

Everything we know about Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora system requirements | All Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora editions & pre-order bonuses | Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be on Steam?