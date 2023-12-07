Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: How to get Free Fast Travel Ancestor Skill

Players will be allowed to tame and fly their own Ikran in the game.

The Free Fast Travel Ancestor Skill is a sought-after ability in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora that significantly aids in exploring the vast landscapes of the planet. This guide will help you acquire this invaluable skill, making your journey across Pandora more efficient and enjoyable.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora introduces a unique set of abilities known as Ancestor Skills, unlocked in a distinctive way compared to traditional skills. Among these, the Free Fast Travel Ancestor Skill stands out for its utility, allowing players to traverse the game’s world without the usual stamina penalties associated with fast traveling.

Navigating the game to find this particular Ancestor Skill can be a bit of a puzzle, but fear not, we’ve got everything you need to know in order to locate and unlock the Free Fast Travel Ancestor Skill, enhancing your exploratory adventures in Pandora.

Map location of Free Fast Travel Skill

Follow the below-mentioned steps to unlock the Free Fast Travel Ancestor Skill in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora:

Locating the Tarsyu Plant

The key to unlocking the Free Fast Travel Ancestor Skill lies in finding a specific Tarsyu Plant. This plant is hidden within The Grasping Mountain, situated near the center of the Clouded Forest area. To start your search, head toward the mountain on the back of your Ikran, aiming for a northeastern direction.

Identifying the Cave Entrance

Upon approaching the mountain, look for a large crack in the stone formation. Below this crack, you will notice a grassy platform featuring a small pond. This is your first clue. Land near this pond and prepare to explore further.

Navigating the Cave

Once you’ve landed, proceed towards the crack. You will find a series of steps leading upwards. Climb these steps to the top, where you’ll see blue ‘fireflies’ indicating the proximity of a Tarsyu plant. Enter the cave through the large crack and begin your journey inside.

Overcoming Obstacles

Inside the cave, you will need to platform-hop and duck under gaps to progress. Be cautious of the Blistering Root on the cave floor, as it can cause damage upon contact. Continue through the cave, overcoming these natural obstacles, until you reach a flooded chamber.

Interact with this Tarsyu Plant

Reaching the Tarsyu Plant

In the chamber, walk up the slope bathed in purple light and follow the path. After ducking under another gap, you will soon find the Tarsyu Plant. Interacting with it will grant you the Free Fast Travel Ancestor Skill.

Benefits of the Fast Travel Skill

The Free Fast Travel Ancestor Skill allows you to fast travel across Pandora without the typical 20% stamina reduction. While not the most critical skill due to the abundance of food items and the ability to travel even with zero stamina, it is a convenient tool for seamless exploration and collectible hunting.

Acquiring the Free Fast Travel Ancestor Skill in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora adds an element of ease to your journey, allowing you to navigate the beautiful but daunting terrains of Pandora with less worry about stamina management.

