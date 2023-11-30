Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have Character Creation?

If you’re wondering if Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora character creation is a feature the game supports, we have you covered. This is everything you need to know about creating your own character in the game.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is one of the first times you can get out into the alien world and explore it on your own. Certainly, this is the most extensively you can explore it, finding your own place in Na’vi society.

Ever since the release of the 2009 James Cameron film, many have dreamed of inhabiting their own avatar and being able to navigate through Pandora. That leaves the question then, does Ubisoft’s latest survival game let you live out that fantasy?

Can you actually design your own Avatar or Na’vi to explore Pandora with, making them your own, or are you simply inhabiting a premade character? Here’s what you need to know.

Can you create your own character in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Ubisoft Become your own Na’vi

From pre-release materials and preview events we’ve attended, we know that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora does have a character creator – but it will have key limitations.

You are not going to be able to create a brand-new character with your own backstory, class, and personality like you might get in an RPG. You will play as a set character with a background and history you can’t decide. However, there is still room to make your own stamp on the character.

Can you customize your appearance in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Ubisoft Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings the planet to life.

You will be able to customize your character’s appearance and make choices about their look, voice, accessories, and more. This means you’ll be able to craft your own Na’vi look, but again you will have a set story and background you play through.

This is expanded upon by Ubisoft on their website. The site says: “Your Na’vi character is customizable with options including different body types, voices, and body paint, and like you, your character will learn how to be a Na’vi, including how to harness your formidable strength and agility while traversing through the stunning and dangerous open world.”

That’s all you need to know about the game’s character creation. We will be updating this guide with information once the game is out, giving you more information on how much you can customize a character.