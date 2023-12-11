Meet the new Na’vi Clans in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Get to know the different Na’vi Clans introduced in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and their roles in the story.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora returns to the world we all know from the Avatar films with a whole new story and new characters to get invested in. We’re all incredibly excited for the next entry in the Avatar storyline, so Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora acts as a perfect bridge between the films.

The new clans exclusive to the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora story will support you on your campaign against the RDA by earning favor with them in various side-missions that delve into the individual stories of each clan.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

New Na’vi clans in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Technically four clans are introduced in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora but the main three of them will prove a great benefit to you as you adventure through Pandora.

Ubisoft

The Welcoming Aranahe Clan

The friendly Aranahe Clan resides in the Kinglor Forest and acts as an introduction to the game as you settle into Pandora. These Na’vi are similar to the ones we know from the first Avatar game, with the major difference being their connection to moth-like creatures called the Kinglor. The clan mainly consists of weavers with a superiority complex who use the Kinglor’s silk to create weapons, such as bows and strong materials.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Until the RDA directly comes to threaten them, the Aranahe Clan is doubtful of the threat and is stubborn to consider it an issue. On the other hand, the chief’s daughter, Etuwa, is more than happy to support the resistance cause against the RDA.

The Mighty Zeswa Clan

Hiding in the high winds of the Upper Plains away from the fight is the proud, and if not somewhat full of themselves, Zeswa Clan. Similar to the Metkayina Clan from Avatar The Way of Water, the Zeswa share an intimate bond with large creatures called Zakru, elephant-like giants whose milk the clan thrives on. You can easily find their camps after accessing the Upper Plains from their colorful kites flying above on the mighty wind.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Zeswa are a clan of nomadic warriors who think themselves untouchable from the RDA, seemingly because they have nothing they need in their lands. That is until the RDA comes hunting Zakru for trophies like common poachers. As warriors, they prove eager to fight against the sky people and will assist you in destroying RDA outposts.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The secretive Kame’tire Clan

The extremely secretive Kame’tire Clan live in the Clouded Forest and are extremely paranoid and suspect of almost everything. Naturally, this self-inflicted isolation means the clan has not been seen by others for a long time and their attitude to outsiders reflects as such. It’s thought that the Kame’tire clan are hiding a dark secret which results in their isolation.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Their saving grace is their ability with plantlife and herbs making them master healers, this alone makes them extremely valuable allies against the RDA. There’s very little else to say about the Kame’tire clan, other than that they would rather hide in the fog of the Clouded Forest over trying to fight the RDA to defend their home.

The honorable Sarentu Clan

This is where the “technically four” comes into it. The Sarentu clan is the tribe your character is a part of and was wiped out during the time skip at the beginning of the game. Little is known about the Sarentu, as you are also on a quest to discover who you are on Pandora as one of the last remaining clan members.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

From what we know about the Sarentu, they would live among other clans as diplomats and negotiators when interacting with other clans to bring hope that all clans could unite.

That’s all the information we have on the new Na’vi clans in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

All Ancestor Skills | How to holster weapon | How to restore energy & health | How to fast travel | Can you pet your Ikran? | Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora system requirements | Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have crossplay and cross-progression? | Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have multiplayer or co-op? | Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora canon? | Can you play as a human in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora? | Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be on PS4 and Xbox One?

Article continues after ad