The beautiful world of Pandora is filled with big trees, exotic flowers, and magnificent creatures, as well as breathtaking landscapes. But, to see everything Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has to offer, players will have to double-jump to reach the highest places on the map. Here’s exactly how you can do that.

Ubisoft’s latest game is an open-world based on James Cameron’s Avatar universe. In it, you’ll play as a Na’vi whose mission is to save Pandora’s Western Frontier from the colonizer’s dominion.

For you to undercover all of Pandora’s secrets, while protecting it from the greedy humans, you’ll have to learn special abilities known as Ancestor Skills. These powerful and permanent abilities come with unique bonuses and each of them helps you navigate this universe differently.

How to double-jump in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

To get the Ancestor Skill that allows your Na’vi to double-jump in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you’ll have to complete the main quest “Songs of the Ancestor” which takes you on a quest to find the first Tarsyu Flower.

These special plants are hidden all over the map, but you can track them by following the glowing pink pillars of energy on the map.

Once you find the first flower of the game, connect your neural tendrils to it using your braid. A cinematic will play, and in it, an ancestor named Entu will explain everything about these special gifts. Once he’s done, he’ll grant you the first Ancestor Skill: Air Boost.

To use it, all you have to do is press the jump button a second time while mid-air. This will lunge your Na’vi in the direction you’re facing, allowing you to reach high places or traverse big gaps in the game.

Where to find the first Ancestor Skill

The first set of Ancestor Skills can be found in Kinglor Valley, the area of the map that’s available at the beginning of the adventure.

Go to the northwest side of the Pneumatic Tower Echo and meet Teylan and the other Sarentu at the top of the cliff.

Once you trigger the quest, the rest of the glowing points that indicate where the plants are should appear immediately on your map if you’re using the Guided mode of the game.

