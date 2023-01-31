Are there any Dragon Ball Legends QR codes? How to scan & get free rewards (2023)

Dragon Ball Legends is a popular mobile title based on the beloved Dragon Ball Z anime franchise, where QR codes can occasionally be used to provide players with rewards. So, here’s everything you need to know about QR codes in the game for 2023.

Dragon Ball Legends is a fast-paced action and card game hybrid where players can collect countless characters from the franchise to use in battle. There are several in-game currencies that can be used to obtain new cards and items, and you can earn even more by redeeming QR codes.

Whether you’re aiming to obtain a specific character card or just want to boost your deck overall, here’s everything you need to know about how to claim and scan Dragon Ball Legends QR codes in 2023.

Article continues after ad

Alternatively, if you’re looking for more anime-inspired games with codes, check out our Slayers Unleashed codes, Anime Dimensions codes, Anime Fighters Simulator codes, and Blox Fruits codes pages.

Contents

What are Dragon Ball Legends QR codes?

Bandai Namco QR codes can be used in Dragon Ball Legends to obtain rewards.

Unlike other mobile games, Dragon Ball Legends doesn’t feature redeemable codes, instead utilizing a QR code feature that players can scan.

These codes are typically released on Dragon Ball Legends’ official Twitter during anniversary events, providing various rewards including Dragon Balls, Chrono Cystals, and Zeni.

Are there any active codes in Dragon Ball Legends?

At the time of writing, there are currently no active QR codes to redeem in Dragon Ball Legends.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Dragon Ball Legends celebrates its anniversary every May with a special event that often runs between May 31 – June 30. Therefore, if future QR codes are to arrive, we can likely expect the next batch of codes to be released upon the game’s next anniversary in May 2023.

Article continues after ad

How to scan codes in Dragon Ball Legends

To scan QR codes in Dragon Ball Legends, you’ll have to do the following:

Once you’ve launched the game, navigate to the menu screen — this can be found on the bottom right of the homepage .

— this can be found on the . Click on the “ Scan Code ” button which will open your phone’s camera or allow you to select an image from your gallery.

” which will open your phone’s camera or allow you to select an image from your gallery. Scan a QR code either by using your camera or by uploading an image of the code.

either by using your camera or by uploading an image of the code. The code should be accepted and your rewards will automatically be redeemed.

What rewards can you get in Dragon Ball Legends?

There are various rewards that can be obtained from QR codes in Dragon Ball Legends. Previously, the 2022 anniversary rewards included Dragon Balls, Zeni, Sparking Medals, and Chrono Crystals.

If players can collect 7 Dragon Balls through redeeming codes, they will have the opportunity to summon the mighty dragon, Shenron — who can grant them additional rewards in the form of a wish.

That’s everything you need to know about QR codes in Dragon Ball Legends. For more mobile game content, check out our other codes pages below:

Article continues after ad

Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Muscle Legends codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | One Piece Millennium 3 codes | Roblox music codes | Ro Ghoul codes