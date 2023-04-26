Best phones to play Honkai Star Rail: iOS, Android & more
Are you looking for top smartphones to play Honkai Star Rail? Don’t worry. We’ve scoured the internet and listed the phones with enough horsepower to run this graphics-intensive game easily.
This new game from HoYoverse has already raised the bar when it comes to graphical intensity on smartphones. While brands boast that their phones are optimized for hardcore gaming, only a select few are able to sail through the game without any hiccups or worrying that your battery is going to run out every five minutes.
The studio has also listed the minimum specs required to play Honkai Star Rail on a phone. Ideally, the display refresh rate should be 90Hz for greater responsiveness, though the game appears to be locked at a solid 60FPS.
Honkai Star Rail smartphone requirements
- Android: Snapdragon 835, Dimensity 720, Kirin 810, or newer
- iPhone: iPhone 8P, iPhone X, or newer
- iPad: Apple A12 processor or better (iOS 12 and above required)
Gaming phones
Other Phones
The best gaming phone for Honkai Star Rail: Asus ROG Phone 7
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED
- Storage: up to 512GB
- Memory: up to 16GB
- Battery: 6000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Camera: 3x rear( 50MP+13MP+5MP) + 12MP front
- MSRP: starts at £999
The recently launched ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate are among the fastest smartphones on the market. Both phones are similar in specifications with some minor differences.
Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM, the ROG Phone 7 has advanced cooling tech and AI-powered features, to boot.
The phones also have programmable AirTrigger shoulder buttons that are able to emulate a gamepad’s bumpers and triggers. When it comes to intense gaming, there’s even an option fan accessory.
The phone has a massive 6000 mAh battery pack and a Gorilla glass-protected 6.78-inch OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch response rate.
The ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate not only meets Honkai Star Rail’s minimum requirements, but it offers significantly better specifications all around.
Starting at £999 and going up to £1,399, the Asus ROG Phone 7 line-up is a pricey device, and if you want a cheaper option, check out the next entry.
The best budget gaming phone for Honkai Star Rail: Redmagic 8 Pro
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Display: 6.8-inces OLED
- Storage: up to 512GB
- Memory: up to 16GB
- Battery: 6000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Camera: 3x rear (50MP+8MP+2MP) + 16MP front
- MSRP: starts at $699
Another gaming smartphone loaded to the brim with all the ingredients needed to make your Honkai Star Rail gaming session enjoyable is the Redmagic 8 Pro.
It features the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC at its core, with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The phone has a tall 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 960Hz touch sampling rate, protected by Gorilla Glass 5.
Powering this phone is a 6000 mAh battery pack. It comes with a triple camera setup at the back, while the front-firing selfie camera is an under-display camera, which means the massive 6.8-inch OLED display offers an uninterrupted, notch-less gaming experience.
Like the ROG Phone 7, the Redmagic 8 Pro also has shoulder buttons, stereo speakers, and an advanced cooling system.
Available at a starting price of $649, the Redmagic 8 Pro is the cheapest gaming phone on the list. It also has a translucent back with RGB.
Other phones to play Honkai Star Rail
While you might want to play the game, you might not want to have a dedicated gaming phone, so we’ve also listed some of our top recommendations for non-gaming focused phones that will also be able to run the game at buttery smooth frame rates.
The best premium smartphone for Honkai Star Rail: iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Processor: A16 Bionic
- Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina
- Storage: up to 1TB
- Memory: 6GB
- Battery: 4323 mAh
- OS: iOS 16
- Camera 3x rear (48MP + 12MP + 12MP) + 12MP front
- MSRP: starts at $1099
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is among the most powerful smartphones available today. Powered by Apple’s latest and most potent chipset, the A16 Bionic, this flagship iPhone boasts impressive capabilities.
Featuring a large 6.7-inch Super Retina OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, the phone’s display is protected by Ceramic Shield glass. Additionally, it has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The iPhone 14 Pro Max offers up to 1TB of onboard storage and comes with a single 6GB RAM option, as iPhones have never focused on cramming more RAM per unit.
Although the iPhone 14 Pro Max cannot be classified as a dedicated gaming phone, it is far from being a slouch. It outperforms many other gaming phones, providing a superior camera setup, better brand value, an extensive network of service centers, and higher resale value. The iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099 for the 128GB variant and goes up to $1,599 for the 1TB option.
The best Android smartphone for Honkai Star Rail: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Display: 6.8-inches OLED
- Storage: up to 1TB
- Memory: up to 12GB
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Camera: 4x rear (200MP+12MP+10MP+10MP)+ 12MP front
- MSRP: starts at $1,199
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently the top Android phone on the market. Equipped with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, it features a massive and stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED panel, which is among the best displays Samsung has to offer, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra provides up to 1TB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance for any task. In addition to a well-integrated software and hardware experience, the phone also boasts an impressive camera module, with the primary camera featuring a 200MP sensor and a built-in S-Pen.
Similar to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is designed for power users and offers excellent value. The phone can efficiently run graphics-heavy games like Honkai Star Rail, and the stunning OLED display enhances the overall experience.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is available for $999 on Amazon, while Best Buy offers the 256GB variant for $899.
The best alternative Android smartphone for Honkai Star Rail: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Display: 7.6-inch OLED and 6.2-inch OLED
- Storage: up to 1 TB
- Memory: 12GB
- Battery: 4400 mAh
- OS: Android 12L
- Camera: 3x rear (50 MP+12MP+10MP) + 10MP front
- MSRP: starts at $1799.99
For those seeking a graphically-rich gaming experience like Honkai Star Rail, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is definitely worth considering. Despite being equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the phone’s expansive inner display provides an exceptional gaming experience.
The large screen real estate on the phone allows for viewing more content and various in-game elements more quickly than others. Although it lacks dedicated hardware gaming buttons, the larger screen has its unique advantage.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 features OLED panels for both displays, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. It is available in multiple variants, with options for 12GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.
An unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be purchased at Best Buy, with prices starting at $1,799.
