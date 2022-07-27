Best free mobile games 2022: Genshin Impact, Fortnite, Pokemon Go, more

Jessica Filby . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Fantastic free mobile games are so easy to miss but can be so rewarding to play and so simple to download. Here are the best free mobile games of 2022.

One of the best things about mobile games is the fact that you can play them wherever you want to. They’re the most portable style of gaming and also one of the cheapest thanks to the plethora of free games available in the store.

However, such free games often get overlooked due to ads or just people assuming they’re no good. Nevertheless, there are some fantastic free mobile games waiting to be enjoyed. Whether they’re brand new experiences or titles you know and love, here are the best free mobile games you have to try out.

Alto’s Odyssey

Snowman / Team Alto Sour through the endless desert in Alto’s Odyssey.

If you’re looking for a relaxing experience where you have to be engaged in the game at all times then Alto’s Odyssey is perfect.

Alto’s Odyssey holds two things close to its heart, relaxation, and beauty. It’s not the kind of game that requires a considerable amount of talent, leaving you to enjoy the stunning visuals and entertaining gameplay of this fantastic free mobile game.

Hearthstone

Blizzard Enjoy a classic CCG style in Hearthstone.

While Alto’s Odyssey may not require too much skill or strategy, Hearthstone is the polar opposite. Although it is equally as popular among mobile.

Hearthstone is a collectible card game that has over 50 million downloads and is often ranked as one of the best mobile card games available. Rightly so really as it has plenty of new updates which introduce fantastic items, spells, characters, and more. If you like free CCG mobile games then Hearthstone is the game for you.

Runescape

Jagex Relive the nostalgia on mobile with Runescape.

Packed with nostalgia and simplistic gameplay, Runescape is a fantastic free mobile game you just have to download. It’s simple to play, has a wonderful community, and is the kind of experience you can pick up whenever you want to.

Essentially, Runescape is an MMORPG that has been perfectly transferred to mobile. The game feels like it’s lost nothing on such a transition and you’ll get the same enjoyable experience as you would on PC.

Sunrise Village: Family Farm

InnoGames Build an adorable farm in Sunrise Village.

While not a particularly recognizable brand, Sunrise Village is what many expect from mobile games but so much better.

Sunrise Village takes the management idea and spins it into this beautiful farming simulator. You get to live out your farmer dreams and complete adventures and challenges for great rewards. All that is perfectly complimented by the creator’s attentive attitude to fixing bugs and rolling out updates.

Clash of Clans

Supercell Build and battle in Clash of Clans.

Clash of Clans has been out for what feels like a decade, in fact, it was released in 2013 so is almost exactly that old. Don’t let the age put you off the game however, it’s still one of the main experiences that inspire many MOBA-style games on the mobile store.

Clash of Clans allows you to build a village and attack other players in a strategic and battle-heavy scenario. Combine that with the frequent updates and many events taking place and you have a game you won’t be able to put down.

Path of Adventure

Keeweed Enjoy a mobile roguelike with Path of Adventure.

Roguelikes and free mobile games are two categories you wouldn’t typically put together. However, after playing Path of Adventure that mindset may just change.

Path of Adventure is a fantastic roguelike text-based experience in which you play as a hero who traverses the story taking actions, casting spells, and hopefully making the right decision. It feels like D&D, roguelikes, and mobile all came together to make one fantastic game.

Subway Surfers

Kiloo / SYBO Jump, skate, and slide your way to safety with Subway Surfers.

Subway Surfers rose in popularity when it was released in 2012 and currently has over 1 billion downloads to its name. Thanks to that it’s polished, constantly updated, and one of those games you can’t put down.

It’s got a simple concept, you sprayed graffiti onto a train and get caught. That begins a pursuit through the train lines in which you have to escape the guard by jumping up and over trains among other obstacles. If you haven’t played Subway Surfers yet, this is the time to try it.

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Riot Games Fight as your favorite characters in League of Legends: Wild Rift

League of Legends is one of the world’s most popular games, but its mobile spin-off, Wild Rift, feels right at home on touchscreen devices. While the Champion roster is still catching up to the main game’s eye-watering total, regular updates have seen plenty added since launch.

Essentially, League of Legends is a 5v5 MOBA with all the best bits of League of Legends on your phone. It’s got great wins, frustrating losses, and names everyone knows and loves. If you’re a fan of League of Legends then this is the next natural step.

Pokemon Go

Niantic Fill your Pokedex with Pokemon Go.

Thousands look upon the release of Pokemon Go fondly. It created a movement no one has been able to replicate and seems to be holding onto its fans years after release.

That’s primarily due to the ease of gameplay, the adorable Pokemon, and the many events dotted around the globe. It’s a fantastic addition to the Pokemon franchise and is something every fan needs to try out.

Genshin Impact

miHoYo Play the popular gacha mobile game for free.

Starting out on mobile, Genshin Impact holds up as one of the best free mobile games in 2022. It’s got everything you need it to have while still being able to impress at every corner.

With Genshin Impact proving to be so successful on PC and console it’s undeniably worth trying it out on the platform it originated on. After all, it’s still a free mobile game.

Those are the best free mobile games of 2022.

