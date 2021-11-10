Anime Fighters Simulator Codes in Roblox for November 2021: Free luck and EXP boosts

Anime Fighters Simulator is full of unlockables if you know which codes to redeem. Here’s the Anime Fighters Simulator code list for November 2021.

If you’ve been playing Anime Fighters Simulator in Roblox, you’ll know that there’s a lot that goes into leveling up. Thankfully, Anime Fighters Simulator codes can get you rising through the power levels with ease, buffing luck to earn better drops, or increasing EXP gains to gain levels.

This popular game in Roblox offers a ton of customizable characters, but it’s not all about fighting – there’s exploration, storefronts, and a deep progression system that can be helped along with these handy codes.

Advertisement

Contents

New Anime Fighters Simulator, November 2021

Here are all of the redemption codes for Anime Fighters Simulator for the month of November, as of November 10.

Redemption Code Reward LuckIsland Free boosts and defense mode token SpookyIsland Boost Gold500k Best code ever Sub2Numerous EXP boost Sub2foxpanda Yen boost Sub2codenex Luck boost Sub2Veyar Luck boost NewSulley750k Luck boost 200milcrazy Luck boost Nice300k Luck boost cyclnxnee Yen boost BronzePiece_ EXP boost RealDaireb Yen boost

How to use and redeem Anime Fighters Simulator in 2021

Here’s how to redeem your AFS codes:

Open Anime Fighters Simulator by clicking the large green button on the home page

by clicking the large green button on the home page Press the Twitter-style bird icon on the left-hand side of your screen

on the left-hand side of your screen Paste your code in and press redeem

Full list of Anime Fighters Simulator expired codes

Below is a list of all currently expired promo codes within Anime Fighters Simulator:

Code Reward ShutdownCode Boost DestinyIsland Yen and Luck boosts NinjaRaid Free tickets CrimesIsland Luck boost SCity Yen and Luck boosts Pog400k Yen boost Thanks150k – SorryForShutdown – CurseHigh – Insane200k – Craftbug – EmptyWorld – Yeet250k – UpdateDelay – TicketCode – Epic150k – 50MilThanks – Sulley500k – Nice200k – VirtualCastle – 100kRecord – Sulley300k – ChimeraIsland – Almost100k – Pog125k – GhouCity – magic100K! – 60kCCU – SlayerCorps – Magic100k – Awesome50k – AttackofGiants – Super75k – Sulley100k – EpicCode – Megalikes – Superlikes – ManyLikes – Lucky30k –

What are Anime Fighters Simulator codes used for?

As shown in the tables above, these are useful for players as they grant access to Luck Boosts, Yen Boosts, and EXP Boosts. Luck Boosts improve the chances of earning a new item, Yen Boosts increase earned currency, and EXP Boosts expedite the leveling process.

Read More: Fortnite Crew rewards

Codes rotate out, meaning you’ll want to redeem them when you can – so be sure to check back as we’ll keep this page updated.

Advertisement

When do November’s Anime Fighters Simulator codes expire?

Most codes have a shelf life of one month, before expiring towards the end of the calendar month. So, November’s codes are likely to expire late in the month, with fresh ones being added to the game in early December.

So, there you have it. All you need to know about Anime Fighters Simulator’s promo codes for November 2021.

For more Roblox tips and tricks, make sure to check out our guides:

Shindo Life codes | The best scary Roblox games | Roblox promo codes | How to drop items | Bee Swarm simulator codes