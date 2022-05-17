Where to find Sideways Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Sideways Weapons are returning to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 for Sideways Showdown Week, and we’ve got all the information you need on where to find them.

Sideways Weapons made their first appearance in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, where you could collect them by opening Sideways Chests and defeating Cube Monsters after entering Sideways Anomalies.

While they’ve been vaulted ever since, Epic Games have now confirmed that Sideways Weapons are returning for one week only in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 as part of Sideways Showdown Week.

Below, you’ll discover how to find both the Sideways Minigun and the Sideways Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 and information on how to upgrade them.

Where to find a Sideways Minigun & Sideways Rifle in Fortnite

Sideways Weapons can be found in regular Chests and on the ground as floor loot. Remember, these are both powerful weapons, so they won’t be as common as your average pistol or assault rifle.

In previous seasons, the Sideways Minigun and Sideways Rifle could be found in Sideways Chests or as drops from defeating Cube Monsters, but as they’re not around anymore, it’s now easier to find them.

How to upgrade Sideways Weapons in Fortnite

In previous seasons, players used Cube Monster Parts to upgrade their Sideways Weapons, but in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, it’s as simple as visiting one of the Upgrade Benches scattered around the island.

You can see the locations of all the Upgrade Benches in Fortnite below:

Once you find an Upgrade Bench, you’ll need to make sure you have enough Gold Bars to upgrade your Sideways Weapons. You can get more Gold Bars by completing Bounties and searching shop tills.

When it comes to using the Sideways Rifle and Sideways Minigun, remember that they can both overheat if you use them too much, so be careful! You’ll be temporarily stuck without any offensive options.

Is the Sideways Scythe available in Fortnite right now?

Unfortunately, the Sideways Scythe hasn’t returned to Fortnite during Sideways Showdown Week. The only weapons you’re able to find are the Sideways Minigun and the Sideways Rifle.

