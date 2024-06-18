The Combat Assault Rifle has finally returned to Fortnite, so here’s how you can get the reworked version of the AR weapon in Chapter 5 Season 3.

Fortnite’s June 18 hotfix update has added the Combat Assault Rifle back into the weapon pool. It was first released several years ago in the Battle Royale as part of Chapter 2 Season 8 and hadn’t been seen in the game since Chapter 3.

Following some tweaks from Epic, the fully automatic Combat Assault Rifle features a narrow bullet spread and a fairly significant kickback, making it best used for medium to close-range combat.

How to get Combat Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The Combat Assault Rifle in Fortnite can be found as floor loot, in loot chests, supply drones, weapon cases, and supply drops in your Battle Royale matches.

Epic Games You can find the Combat Assault Rifle scattered across the Battle Royale map in 5 rarities.

The classic AR is available across Chapter 5 Season 3 in five different rarities, including Uncommon, Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. Depending on which Combat AR you use, the gun stats will differ for each rarity, with the Legendary version being the best and Uncommon being the worst.

Combat Assault Rifle Rarity DPS Damage Reload Speed Fire Rate Magazine Uncommon 176 20 3.41 8.8 28 Common 184.8 21 3.25 8.8 28 Rare 193.6 22 3.1 8.8 28 Epic 202.4 23 2.94 8.8 28 Legendary 211.2 24 2.79 8.8 28

Once you have your hands on the AR, you can also take the gun to a nearby bunker to mod it using Weapon Mods. It will be key to attach Mods such as the Muzzle Break and Vertical Foregrip to improve its recoil handling and make it far easier to control when firing shots at enemies.

In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, there have been tons of weapon and Mythic weapon changes, as well as brand-new additions, such as the Tow Hook Cannon and Metallica’s Ride the Lightning Mythic guitar.