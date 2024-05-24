How to get Nitro Fists in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite has introduced a new type of weapon for Chapter 5 Season 3, that takes the term packing a punch to a new level. Here is how to find Nitro Fists in Fortnite.

Nitro Fists can be seen in the official Fortnite trailer that can be viewed when first hopping into the game. Fortnite’s new villain, Megalo Don, can be seen using these Nitro Fists as he throws himself up into the air and then uses the firsts to strike a vehicle beneath him.

Here is where to find the Nitro Fists in Chapter 5 Season 3.

Nitro Fists in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Where to find Nitro Fists in Fortnite

Nitro Fists can be found through ground loot or opening chests in Chapter 5 Season 3.

There isn’t a specific location tied to where Nitro Fists spawn or a particular NPC that needs to be found to obtain them. Instead, these can be found in an unknown percentage when looting.

For those who are desperate to get their hands on the new Nitro Fists, there may be a better chance of picking them up at Hot Stops. Hot Stops are POIs on the map that are marked with golden text. These locations feature floating drones that, when shot, will drop different rarities of items.

As per the video, the Nitro Fists have three different uses: an uppercut, an aerial strike, or a three-punch combo. Each move can be performed through different button inputs. The Nitro Fists have four charges in total, each taking eight seconds to regenerate.

When used, these fists take up a whole weapon slot, similar to how the popular Overwatch character Doom Fist uses his abilities to ram through the competition. The Nitro Fists will have a recharge mechanic, as shown in the video, which has four charges before running out.

After getting into the air, the fist can lock onto a target and blast through it, which, as shown in the trailer, throws the vehicle and seemingly destroys it. However, its exact damage to other players is uncertain, as this season focuses on vehicles and off-road battles.