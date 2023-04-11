Where to find Jaeger’s Family Basement in Fortnite

Jaeger’s Family Basement is a new Attack on Titan location that’s been added to Fortnite, but where can you find it? We’ve got the location right here.

Fortnite’s long-awaited Attack on Titan crossover is in full swing, but it’s not just skins and weapons that have appeared in the game – there’s also a brand new secret area based on a familiar location from the popular anime series.

Jaeger’s Family Basement has popped up on the map and you’ll need to visit it to complete one of the new Eren Jaeger Quests. The game tells you it’s somewhere at Anvil Square, but it doesn’t mark the exact location on the map.

Article continues after ad

If you’re struggling to find this secret Attack on Titan area, we’ve got the answers you need below.

Epic Games

Jaeger’s Family Basement location in Fortnite

Jaeger’s Family Basement is located underneath the house at the southeastern corner of Anvil Square. Walk around the outside and you’ll eventually see a set of stairs leading down to a closed door.

If you’re struggling to find it, we’ve marked the Jaeger’s Family Basement location on the Fortnite map below:

Article continues after ad

Epic Games

There’s not that much to see inside Jaeger’s Family Basement, but there is a Scout Regiment Footlocker which will contain one of the new Attack on Titan weapons: ODM Gear or Thunder Spears (or both if you’re lucky).

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Although this location isn’t easy to find, be aware that there will be plenty of other people trying to find it so you might have some competition. Because of this, we recommend landing here at the very beginning of a match.

Article continues after ad

Now that you know where to find Jaeger’s Family Basement, check out some more Fortnite guides below:

NPC locations | Reality Augments explained | How to ride animals | All Fortnite weekly challenges | How to play Fortnite Split Screen | Fortnite Gun Game codes | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to use Reality Seeds | How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite | Best Fortnite Deathrun codes for Creative mode | How to Tactical Sprint in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | Best Fortnite skins ever