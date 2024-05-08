Is Fortnite’s Kendrick and Drake Beef Bundle real?

Among all the rumored Fortnite skins, Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s Beef Bundle is going viral online. But is it real? We’ve got the answer.

Fortnite fans frequently delight in following the newest trends or popular moments in pop culture or on social media. Players appreciate the game’s efforts to keep things fresh on the cosmetic front, whether it’s viral TikTok dances or moves that can be turned into emotes.

However, with the ongoing viral spat between Grammy-winning artists Kendrick Lamar and Drake, social media is ablaze with game concepts putting the two against one another in battlegrounds.

Amidst all of this, a Fortnite Item Shop video has gone viral, featuring Drake and Kendrick skins in the game, combined together in a cosmetic group named Beef Bundle.

While many people find the video convincing, is it real or simply a concept? We’ve got the answer.

Is the Drake and Kendrick Fortnite Beef Bundle a real thing?

Sadly, the answer is No. The Beef Bundle depicted in the viral video by X page Daily Loud is simply a concept image that is spreading across social media.

Epic Games usually announces a larger collab on social media, whether it’s with a musical artist or a film or TV franchise. The viral video shows merely AI-generated concepts of Drake and Kendrick Lamar if they were Fortnite skins.

Hence if you were hoping the video to be real, it’s actually fake and players can only hope to get the two rappers in the game as Fortnite skins. In recent times, musical artists have been added to the game as cosmetic outfits, thanks to Fortnite Festival passes that brought Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd.

