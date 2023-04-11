Fortnite Eren Jaeger Quests: How to get Attack on Titan skin & all rewards

Attack on Titan’s Eren Jaeger skin has finally arrived in Fortnite, but you’ll need to complete a set of Eren Jaeger Quests before you can unlock him.

Every season of Fortnite has a special skin in the Battle Pass that can only be unlocked mid-way through the season by completing a series of quests. In Chapter 4: Season 2, that skin is Eren Jaeger from the popular anime series Attack on Titan.

After weeks of waiting, Attack on Titan fans can finally unlock the Eren Jaeger skin by completing a set of Eren Jaeger Quests. There are also several matching cosmetics including a Titan Strike Pickaxe and a Basement Key Back Bling to earn.

Here’s how to unlock the Eren Jaeger skin and details of all the other cosmetics you can unlock along the way.

How to unlock the Eren Jaeger skin in Fortnite

To unlock the Eren Jaeger skin in Fortnite, you’ll need to own the current season’s Battle Pass and then complete all of the Eren Jaeger Quests. There are eight of them in total and you can see them by visiting the in-game Quests menu.

Unlike the other Battle Pass skins, you don’t need to reach a specific level or earn any Battle Stars to unlock Eren Jaeger. This means you could get the Battle Pass today and have access to the quests (and therefore the rewards) right away.

All Eren Jaeger Quests and rewards in Fortnite

Here are all of the quests you’ll need to complete and the rewards they unlock.

Quest Reward Swing from 3 different trees in a row using ODM Gear (1) A World Without Walls Loading Screen Search Scout Regiment Footlockers (3) Eren’s Faceoff Spray Find the Jaeger’s Family Basement in Anvil Square (1) Basement Key Back Bling Visit Guard Towers (5) Scout Regiment Salute Emote Hit the nape of different Titan Targets with ODM Gear Attacks (4) Titan Strike Pickaxe Hit opponents with ODM Gear attacks or a Thunder Spear (7) Determined Eren Emoticon Destroy structures with a Thunder Spear (50) Regiment Gear Wrap Damage opponents while airborne (300) Attack on Titan Banner Icon Complete all Eren Jaeger Quests (8) Eren Jaeger Skin

Remember that you’ll need to complete all of these quests and claim their rewards before the current Fortnite season ends on Friday, June 2, 2023.

