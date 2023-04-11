Where to find Scout Regiment Footlockers in Fortnite

The Attack on Titan crossover is live now in Fortnite, and one of the most intriguing additions is the Scout Regiment Footlockers – so here’s where to find them.

Fortnite’s latest v24.20 update has arrived with many new additions to celebrate the Attack on Titan crossover, including two exciting weapons from the renowned anime series and three iconic new skins.

New chests called Scout Regiment Footlockers have also been introduced across the map. These are fairly hard to find, but the quality of loot found inside them is definitely worth a little extra time.

You can find the newly introduced Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) Gear as well as the Thunder Spear inside of them, both of which are weapons taken from the Attack on Titan anime series.

Let’s dive in and check out where you can find Scout Regiment Footlockers in the battle royale.

Epic Games These are the new Chests you’re looking for.

Like every other form of chests in Fortnite, you can find Scout Regiment Footlockers at various random locations on the map. However, there is one specific location where you can find these rare chests in every match. If you haven’t already guessed, the newly introduced Jaeger’s Family Basement in Anvil Square hosts a Scout Regiment Footlocker in every single match of Fortnite.

In order to access Jaeger’s Family Basement, you will need to head over to the house located on the southeasternmost edge of Anvil Square and go down into the basement. You can find the exact location of the house on the map below.

Epic Games Head over to this location and enter the basement to find a Scout Regiment Footlocker.

It’s important to point out that only one Scout Regiment Footlocker spawns in this location for every match. There could be a possibility that another player reaches the location and loots the rare resources inside the chest before you are even close to the area.

For this reason, it is highly advised that you try and land as close to Anvil Square as possible from the Battle Bus and head straight for this guaranteed Scout Regiment Footlocker spawn location.

In case you do miss out on this one, don’t worry, there’s always the chance of finding another one of these chests in another spot on the map.

Now that you know where to find Scout Regiment Footlockers in Fortnite, make sure to check out some other Fortnite guides below:

