Where is the Nutcracker House in Fortnite Chapter 3?

The Nutcracker House has returned in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 to celebrate the arrival of winter, and we’ve got a handy guide to help you find its location on the map.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has well and truly flipped things upside down (literally), with an entirely new map discovered underneath the Island featuring exciting POIs like Greasy Grove and The Sanctuary.

As well as these traditional named locations, there are smaller landmarks to discover. These aren’t named on the map, meaning they usually don’t get as much attention but often contain great loot and secrets.

One of the best landmarks on the new Chapter 3 Season 1 map is the Christmas-themed Nutcracker House (officially known as Crackshot’s Cabin), so we’re going to help you find it.

Nutcracker House location in Fortnite Chapter 3

To find the Nutcracker House in Fortnite Chapter 3, head south across the lake at Logjam Lumberyard, which is at the northwest corner of the map, until you find a cabin with a Nutcracker statue outside.

This location is officially called Crackshot’s Cabin, but has become known as Nutcracker House among Fortnite fans. It returns most years during winter and makes a nice addition to the snow-covered area.

We’ve marked the Nutracker House’s location with a red ‘X’ on the Fortnite map below.

So why would you want to visit the Nutcracker House? Well, there are three chests to open at the bottom of a Christmas Tree, which also has a cute golden llama on top of it instead of a traditional star.

When you’re finished here, there are some speedy Nutcracker-themed quad bikes out the front of the cabin so you can make a quick getaway and travel to the nearby POIs like Shifty Shafts and Coney Crossroads.

