Where is Ice Spice in Fortnite? Ice Isle location

Fortnite revealed that Ice Spice will be arriving on the island as part of the Week 3 update for Chapter 2 Remix. However, players have been struggling to find her and her Ice Isle location on the map – and with good reason.

As part of the Chapter 2 Remix season, which has so far added fellow rap stars Snoop Dogg and Eminem, Ice Spice will be introduced into Fortnite as part of the 32.10 update. She will join with her very own POI and two exclusive Mythic weapons: Ice Spice’s Grappler and Ice Spice’s Rifle.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how you can find Ice Spice in Fortnite and the location of her Ice Isle island on the map.

How to find Ice Spice in Fortnite

Ice Spice will be added to Fortnite on November 14, she will be located at her Ice Isle POI, which will be found at the top-left corner of the Battle Royale island.





The exact location on the Remix map is highlighted on the leaked map images provided by FN Assist above, which we have marked with red circles for easy viewing. During matches, Ice Spice’s live boss location will also be marked by a skull icon on your in-game map.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To obtain both her exclusive Mythics, players will need to defeat her NPC boss at Ice Isle. After taking her down, players will also receive her Shark keycard, which grants access to her vault containing rare loot.

Fortnite players were eagerly anticipating Ice Spice’s debut in the Week 3 update, only to discover that the server downtime today was only to carry out scheduled maintenance in preparation for the patch.

While fans were expecting to see Ice Spice and her exclusive Mythic items added to the game today, she will instead make her official arrival tomorrow.

Article continues after ad

Ice Spice will be the third rap star to join the Fortnite Remix season, Snoop Doog can already be found at his The Doggpound POI, and Eminem is located inside his Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant at the Spaghetti Grotto POI.

So, while today’s downtime was a bit of a letdown for fans expecting Ice Spice, all eyes are on November 14 for the official arrival.

Article continues after ad

You can also check out the every new weekly quest added, and all the skins and cosmetics you can get in the Battle Pass for Chapter 2 Remix.