Where is Eminem in Fortnite? Mom’s Spaghetti location

Fortnite has revealed that Eminem will be making his return to the island in Chapter 2 Remix. However, players have been struggling to find him and his Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant on the map – and with good reason.

Eminem has been announced as one of the many famous rap stars joining Fortnite as part of this year’s Chapter 2-themed throwback season. These include the Festival Season 6 headliner Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice, and Juice Wrld.

Despite the classic map, weapons, and items coming back as part of the 32.00 update, all of these famous faces will also get their own new POI locations, weapons, and skins.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how you can find Eminem in Fortnite and the location of his Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant.

How to find Eminem in Fortnite

Eminem will be found at the Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant located inside Spaghetti Grotto. However, both the Grotto caves location and Eminem won’t appear on the island map until Week 2 of Chapter 2 Remix, starting on November 7.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Eminem and the Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant is in the Spaghetti Grotto area on the map.

Once you have arrived, Eminem will be there as an NPC character walking around, who you can challenge and defeat to receive his Mythic RG Minigun. You will also be able to get the Rap Boy Reloaded skin by purchasing it with V-Bucks from the Item Shop when the rap icon has returned.

Article continues after ad

There’s still a week to go before you can run into the rap god himself, but Snoop Dogg can already be found on the map at his The Doggpound POI located at the center of the island. In fact, you can even take him down to get his mythic Drum Gun.

That said, Ice Spice will arrive with her Ice Isle island on November 14, and Juice Wrld will round it out during the Remix finale on November 21, with his own WRLD Point landmark.

Article continues after ad

You can also check out the full patch notes for Fortnite Festival Season 6, every new weekly quest added, and all the skins and cosmetics you can get in the Battle Pass for Chapter 2 Remix.