Fortnite Chapter 3 battle pass trailer leaked: Spider-Man skins, Gears of War collab & more

A handful of Fortnite’s Chapter 3 battle pass skins have leaked online ahead of the end of Chapter 2 event, giving players a look at what’s coming next, including the long-awaited Spider-Man cosmetics.

With Fortnite Chapter 2 coming to its conclusion with the aptly named ‘The End’ event, there has been plenty of excitement and expectation surrounding Chapter 3 and what it has in store for Fortnite fans.

While leakers suggested that they wouldn’t be spoiling anything early and would be letting Epic Games do their thing, that’s not gone quite to plan.

Official trailers for the huge new update have appeared online ahead of time, with one giving us a brief first look at the new map, and another revealing some of the new cosmetics we’ll be able to get from the battle pass and item shop in Chapter 3 – as well as a fair few other things too.

Advertisement

Fortnite Chapter 3 battle pass trailer leaks

The latter of the two surfaced on December 4 as players found that the Polish language version of the Chapter 3 battle pass trailer had been uploaded to social media by a few different accounts.

If you don’t want things to be spoiled, well, you don’t have to look at them, but as expected, the long-awaited Spider-Man cosmetics will be arriving and the Web-Slinger won’t just be suited up in his trademark Red and Blue suit. There are a few different options.

Of course, there are plenty of Fortnite lore-focused skins too – including The Foundation, another Llama skin, as well as more colorful Primal skins for different characters.

Advertisement

There is also an appearance from Gears of Wars icon Marcus Fenix. Unlike Spider-Man, Fenix does not appear with the other skins in the end of trailer group photo, so it seems he’s more likely to be a part of the item shop at some point.

The trailer, of course, doesn’t just show off the new skins. There are plenty of better looks at the new map, new weapons, and the highly-anticipated sliding mechanic – among other new mechanics.

We’ll have to wait until the new season goes live to find out what skins will unlock at which part of the battle royale, but it looks as if it’s going to be a pretty good one for Fortnite fans.