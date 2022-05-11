Fortnite helicopter locations: Where to find a Choppa in Chapter 3 Season 2

The Choppa is finally back in Fortnite, so if you’re wondering where to find one, we’ve got all of the current helicopter locations marked on the Chapter 3 Season 2 map.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has been stacked full of vehicles to try out, from deadly tanks to the sturdy Armored Battle Bus. Now, another unique type of vehicle has been unvaulted – the Choppa helicopter!

As well as being a fun way to get around the map in record time and see your favorite POIs from a new perspective, you’ll also need to travel 1000 meters in a Choppa for one of the weekly Fortnite challenges.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to get a Choppa for yourself, including all of the current helicopter locations in Fortnite.

Where to find a Choppa helicopter in Fortnite

A single Choppa will spawn at various Seven Outposts around the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 map, with a total of five potential helicopters for you to find in each match.

Here are all of the Choppa helicopter locations in Fortnite:

Seven Outpost I is located on a hill west of Greasy Grove .

. Seven Outpost II is up in the mountains northwest of Logjam Lumberyard .

. Seven Outpost III can be found along the coast northeast of The Daily Bugle .

. Seven Outpost IV is located on the other side of the bridge south of Condo Canyon .

. Seven Outpost V is found on the other side of the river west of Command Cavern.

Seven Outposts aren’t marked on the Fortnite map, but you can easily find them by following the directions above. They’re all located around the edge of the island, so choose one near the Battle Bus path.

We’ve marked all of the helicopter locations on the Fortnite map below:

As there’s only one Choppa at each location, it’s a good idea to head straight to one of these Seven Outposts at the start of a match, or someone else might take it before you get the chance.

How to control a Choppa helicopter in Fortnite

Once you’ve entered a Choppa, you can fly higher by using your ‘shoot’ button (R2 on PS5) and fly lower by using your ‘aim’ button (L2 on PS5). Moving around is as simple as using your normal walking controls.

You can also use your ‘build’ button (Circle on PS5) to get a short boost, and press the reload/interact button (Square on PS5) to exit the Choppa – although we wouldn’t recommend doing this in the air.

The Choppa doesn’t have any built-in weapons, but you can switch seats to use any guns in your inventory. Just remember that there needs to be someone in the driver’s seat at all times, or the Choppa will land.

It’s also important to keep an eye on the Choppa’s fuel levels, which will appear next to it on the screen. Unlike a car, which slows to a halt if it runs out of gas, the Choppa will crash land if you reach zero fuel.

That's everything you need to know about helicopter locations in Fortnite!

