Where are The Ruins in Fortnite Chapter 3? Level Up Token location

If you’re wondering where to find The Ruins in Fortnite Chapter 3 and the Level Up Token that’s hidden there, our location guide is here to help you out.

For the final week of Monarch Quests, players who have purchased the Monarch Pack will need to find several Level Up Tokens around the island, including one that’s hidden inside The Ruins.

If you’re not sure where The Ruins are, that’s probably because it’s not marked on the Fortnite Chapter 3 map. You’ll need to figure out where it is by yourself, which can be tricky if you don’t know where to look.

Below, you’ll find the location of The Ruins marked on the Fortnite map, as well as how to find the Level Up Token that’s hidden there.

Contents

Where are The Ruins in Fortnite Chapter 3?

The Ruins are located on the right side of the Fortnite map, slightly southeast of The Daily Bugle. You’ll know when you’ve found it because it’s a grey and ancient-looking structure.

We’ve marked the location of The Ruins on the Fortnite map below:

It’s a good idea to land here right away, as it’s on the edge of the map and the storm will consume it early on in most matches. Stock up on loot inside The Ruins then make your way out.

Level Up Token location at The Ruins in Fortnite

The Level Up Token at The Ruins isn’t actually found inside the main structure, so don’t waste time searching there. Instead, you’ll need to look to a tower that’s off the edge of the cliff behind it.

Ideally, you’ll land straight here right after jumping out of the Battle Bus, but if you don’t do that, you’ll need to build a few structures to get across the gap without falling down.

Now that you've found The Ruins, check out some of our other Fortnite guides below:

