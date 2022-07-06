How to unlock Fortnite Indiana Jones skin & complete Indiana Jones Quests

Daniel Megarry . 9 hours ago

The Indiana Jones skin has finally arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3’s Battle Pass, so here’s how to complete his quests and unlock all of those sweet, sweet cosmetics.

Every season of Fortnite contains a ‘secret skin’ that gets released a few weeks after the rest of the Battle Pass, giving players something extra to look forward to and another reason to keep returning to the game.

The not-so-secret skin of Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3 is none other than movie icon Indiana Jones. After a month of being hidden behind a countdown, Indy is finally available to unlock for Battle Pass owners!

Below, you’ll find all the details you need to unlock the Indiana Jones skin in Fortnite, as well as a list of every Indiana Jones Quest and the matching cosmetics you can earn for completing them.

How to unlock the Indiana Jones skin in Fortnite

In order to unlock the Indiana Jones skin in Fortnite, you’ll need to make sure you own the current Battle Pass and then complete four Indiana Jones Quests, which you can see on the challenges screen.

You can then unlock the bonus Temple Explorer outfit style by completing 10 Indiana Jones Quests.

How to complete all Indiana Jones Quests in Fortnite

Here are all of the Indiana Jones Quests in Fortnite and the cosmetics they unlock:

Quest Reward Use the Grapple Glove to swing off trees (10) Raider’s Relics Pickaxe Collect the Durrrburger Relic from The Temple and The Ruins in a single match (2) Expedition Bag Back Bling Damage opponents while riding in or standing on a vehicle (500) Rogue Archeology Wrap Search chests at Shifty Shafts (5) Indiana Jones Banner Icon Find the secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines (1) Indy’s Dustoff Emote Stash an item of Mythic or Exotic rarity in a tent (1) Indy’s Escape Spray Make Runaway Boulders roll for 100 meters in a single match (100) Doctor Jones Emoticon Damage opponents with a pistol (750) First Misadventure Loading Screen Finish top 5 in a match (1) Emergency Raft Glider Complete Indiana Jones Quests (4) Indiana Jones Skin Complete Indiana Jones Quests (10) Indiana Jones (Temple Explorer) Skin

You’ll need to complete the first four quests before you can unlock the rest of them. At this point, you’ll have the Indiana Jones skin, and you’ll start working towards the bonus Temple Explorer style.

These quests all went live on July 6, 2022, and you’ll have until the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 to complete them all and unlock every Indiana Jones skin and cosmetic.

Now you know how to unlock the Indiana Jones skin, check out some other Fortnite guides below:

