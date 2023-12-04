Fortnite devs explain why converted Lego skins are limited at launch

The developers behind Lego Fortnite have revealed why the new skins do not include some famous characters from recognizable IPs as of yet.

Fortnite has been absolutely blowing up on the internet as of late. The incredibly popular battle royale developed by Epic Games has seen great success in collaborating with pop culture icons, porting over recognizable skins to the game.

Recently Fortnite brought over TV superstar Peter Griffin from the animated series Family Guy, porting over a skin, emote, glider, and more. With such a monumental figure being added to the game, players went crazy over the newest addition, alongside the release of the new Chapter 5 update.

Additionally, Fortnite announced the launch of Lego Fortnite, a collaboration between the two companies that sees the toy enter into the digital realm. Fortnite has also brought over a bunch of skins from the game into its Lego version, however, the devs have explained that skins from certain IPs may take a bit longer.

Almost 320 different skins will be available at launch, with plenty more coming along the way. However, this may not include several of the branded skin lines like Star Wars, Naruto, and Family Guy, as the devs have explained that these may take a bit longer to port over.

The Fortnite devs shared that they’d “expand LEGO styling as far as” they can. This means that the devs are likely pushing to have more iconic skins moved over to their Lego versions, but that they seemingly need to receive permission from partners before they can release the Lego version of the skin.

For those who already own the skins, each skin that is available in your wardrobe will already be available in its Lego form free of charge. As for when we may see these licensed skins transform is up in the air, but with how much players love collabs in Fortnite, it may come far sooner than we think.

