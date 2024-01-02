LEGO Fortnite player invents fully functional in-game helicopter

A LEGO Fortnite player has invented a working helicopter in the game and it’s amazing. Here’s how it works and how players reacted to the build.

LEGO Fortnite has flourished as one of the best survival games due to its innovative procedurally generated gameplay, the use of LEGO bricks as building materials, and the game’s elegant fusion of Fortnite’s characters and elements. Survival and Sandbox are the two modes in LEGO Fortnite, and each has its devoted player base.

Users who enjoy a challenge and combating brutes should select Survival and embark on a realistic journey similar to that of Minecraft. Others, however, opt for Sandbox mode, in which they can freely express their imagination and construct one-of-a-kind structures.

Numerous players have built Star Destroyers, boats, cars, and other objects in LEGO Fortnite, shocking the community with their capabilities. A player in the game has now created a fully operational helicopter, much to the amusement of others.

Player creates a fully working Helicopter in LEGO Fortnite

A user named Mosqueromg shared their LEGO Fortnite creation, which is a fully functional Helicopter, via a walkthrough video that shows the creation in action as well as the structure’s interior. Alongside the video, the user also wrote, “Helicopter with steering wheel and propeller” (translated from Spanish).

Looking at the build, they have attached multiple thrusters to their LEGO Fortnite invention as well as Activation Switches, each with independent roles in the Helicopter’s inner workings. The Helicopter blades are also seen perfectly spinning.

Upon looking at the amusing creation, players commended the user. One such player said, “You won bro, this is cool.” Another chimed in, “With how buggy this is that has to break within 5 mins. Too many resources for me.”

A third user called attention to the mode’s limited resources and added, “Honestly, with the level of creativity vehicles have reached despite the known bugginess, devs should certainly be focusing their efforts on making these workable. I don’t care about the actual survival aspect. Just give me the ability to build crazy s**t.”

While the launch version of LEGO Fortnite still has limited resources and items, several leaks have pointed towards various new features coming soon to the game.