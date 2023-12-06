Is Rocket Racing free to play in Fortnite?

Fortnite has revealed its exciting new racing game, ‘Rocket Racing,’ which launches entirely free-to-play on December 8.

Fortnite recently announced three new experiences coming to the game along with Chapter 5 Season 1. Rocket Racing is releasing alongside LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite Festival.

Epic Games is expanding the Fortnite universe to make the game more accessible to all ages. Players will be able to mod their vehicles and choose between famous models from real life.

Upon launch, players will gain the ability to select multiple tracks for a more varied racing experience. Additionally, new tricks have been added to allow for greater skill expression.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Twitter: RocketRacing

Will Rocket Racing cost money to play, or is it free?

Rocket Racing will be free to play. There will be no extra purchases necessary through money or vbucks. However, in-game cosmetics like skins and car accessories can be purchased.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“These new live-service games will launch in Fortnite later this week and be available globally to play for free,” said Epic Games on their blog, discussing the latest game modes coming to Fortnite.

After the Big Bang event, Epic Games released more information surrounding Rocket Racing and what can be expected when it releases later this week. Rocket Racing will have an E rating, meaning it is appropriate for everyone.

Article continues after ad

Rocket Racing, developed by the creators of Rocket League, releases on December 8. For more information on the game mode, be sure to check out our Rocket Racing hub.

Article continues after ad

And in the meantime, take a look at our other Fortnite guides to level up your gameplay.

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins