Fortnite Festival release is right around the corner and players are anxious to get in on the action. There’s just one burning question – is Fortnite Festival free to play?

The conclusion of Chapter 5 Season 1 saw Epic Games announce three new game modes coming to Fortnite. These included Fortnite’s survival title “LEGO Fortnite” as well as the Rocket League inspired “Rocket Racing.”

Each game mode touched on a new version of Fortnite while still keeping it true to its roots. LEGO Fortnite takes on survival and building while Rocket Racing brings Fortnite characters into the world of racing.

Now Fortnite is expanding one step further by allowing players to have a Guitar Hero experience from the battle royale.

Can you play Fortnite Festival for free?

Yes, Fortnite Festival can be played completely for free. Fortnite is making moves to make the game accessible to everyone. This means keeping these game modes free to play.

“These new live-service games will launch in Fortnight later this week and be available globally to play for free,” said Epic Games on their blog.

Fortnite Festival releases on servers December 9 and will feature The Weeknd as the opening artist. Other artists will join in later weeks with more in-game cosmetics for purchases and songs.

