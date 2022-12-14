How to hide in a giant snowball in Fortnite

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Giant snowballs are a new addition in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, letting you create and hide inside them for a sneak attack on your opponents. Here’s how to get them.

Winterfest 2022 has arrived in Fortnite with presents to open and new challenges to complete. One of these quests requires you to hide in a giant snowball at Frosty Firs, Brutal Bastion, and Lonely Labs.

If you’re not sure how to find a giant snowball or how to hide inside one of them, we’ve got all the answers you need to complete this quest below.

How to hide inside a giant snowball in Fortnite

You can create a giant snowball by swinging your pickaxe at snow on the ground. Do this enough times, and a giant snowball will appear. Then it’s simply a case of interacting with it to hide inside of it.

Unfortunately, you can’t move around while inside a giant snowball, which makes them a bit useless if you’re on a flat surface. It will also give you away as opponents will probably know someone’s inside.

Where giant snowballs come in handy is if they’re on a mountain or an incline, as they will roll down with you inside – perfect for a quick getaway or a surprise attack on any opponents at the bottom of the hill.

Best place to make a giant snowball in Fortnite

There needs to be snow on the ground for you to create a giant snowball, so the best area to visit is the northwest corner of the map. We’d recommend a POI with enemies to ambush like Brutal Bastion.

If you’re looking to complete the weekly challenge that involves giant snowballs, you’ll need to create and hide in a giant snowball at three locations: Frosty Firs, Brutal Bastion, and Lonely Labs.

Fortunately, these three locations are all pretty close by in the game so it shouldn’t be too difficult to travel between them and complete the quest in a single match.

