Fortnitemares 2023: How to play Horde Rush LTM

The Horde Rush LTM has made a return in Fortnite along with Fortnitemares 2023 and there are plenty of quests and rewards waiting for you to celebrate the spooky Halloween season. Here’s everything you need to know about the long-awaited return of Horde Rush.

Horde Rush is a co-op LTM available in Fortnite for a limited period only. This LTM requires you to team up together and fend off Hordes of Cube Monsters at various locations until eventually battling against the final boss. You can earn combos and collect score multipliers by surviving longer and taking down enemy monsters.

The LTM also features its own set of quests along with exquisite cosmetic rewards for you to claim by completing various tasks in this specific game mode. With that said, let’s dive in and check out everything there is to know about the returning LTM in Fortnitemares 2023.

How to play the Horde Rush LTM in Fortnite?

Epic Games Fortnitemares has returned with the Horde Rush LTM in 2023.

The Horde Rush LTM is currently available in Fortnite as a part of the Fortnitemares 2023 in-game event and you can access it from the Discover section in the Main Menu of the game.

However, you should note that being a limited time game mode, the Horde Rush playlist will be removed from the Discover section soon and you should jump into the co-op mode with your friends before that happens.

All Horde Rush LTM quests in Fortnitemares 2023

Epic Games The Horde Rush LTM is back in Fortnite to celebrate Halloween 2023.

Here are all the Horde Rush LTM quests available in Fortnitemares 2023:

Earn a x40 KO Streak (1) – 25,000 XP

Deal melee damage to Cube Monster spawners (6,000) – 25,000 XP

Upgrade weapons at an upgrade bench in Horde Rush (5) – 25,000 XP

Assist in collecting score multipliers (5) – 25,000 XP

Assist in opening chests in Horde Rush (75) – 25,000 XP

Help defeat the Boss in the final stage of Horde Rush (1) – 25,000 XP

Hit headshots on Cube Monsters from at least 15 meters away (100) – 25,000 XP

Eliminate Cube Monsters using explosives (200) – 25,000 XP

Accumulate team points (1,000,000) – 25,000 XP

All Horde Rush LTM rewards in Fortnitemares 2023

There are three unique and exclusive free rewards available for you to claim by completing these quests in the Horde Rush LTM. Here’s a list of all the rewards along with how you can claim them in Fortnitemares 2023:

Complete 1 Horde Rush quest : The Murk weapon wrap.

: Complete 4 Horde Rush quests : Heart-o-Lantern emoticon.

: Complete 7 Horde Rush quests: Batwing Bonespike pickaxe.

Epic Games These are all the rewards you can earn from the Horde Rush LTM quests in Fortnitemares 2023.

How long is the Horde Rush LTM available in Fortnite?

The Horde Rush LTM will be available in Fortnite for the same duration as Fortnitemares 2023 – November 2, 2023, at 2 AM ET. For this reason, you should complete the LTM quests as soon as you can so that you don’t miss out on any of the exclusive free rewards.

That’s everything you need to know about the Horde Rush LTM quests and rewards in Fortnitemares 2023.

Additionally, we’ve got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out in the new season, so make sure to check out our guide content:

