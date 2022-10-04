How to get the Cobra DMR in Fortnite: Locations, stats & differences

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

The Cobra DMR is a brand new weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, so if you’re looking to try it out, we’ve got details of where to find it and its stats in each rarity.

Although the regular DMR has now been vaulted following the 22.10 update, the new Cobra DMR has taken its place. This weapon is described as a “long-range, high fire rate marksman rifle” and is great for long-distance takedowns.

It’s available in every rarity from Common to Mythic, so if you manage to master this sniper-assault rifle hybrid that comes with a scope, you’ll be able to dish out some huge damage – especially if you’re landing headshots.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the new Cobra DMR in Fortnite, including where to find it, each rarity’s stats, and how it compares to the regular DMR.

Epic Games

Where to find the Cobra DMR in Fortnite

The Cobra DMR is now part of the regular loot pool in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, which means you can find it in Chests, in Supply Drops, by fishing, by defeating Loot Sharks, and in Reality Sapling Fruit.

You can also find the Cobra DMR as ground loot, but you’ll have a better chance of finding one by searching through Chests at busy POIs.

Cobra DMR stats in Fortnite

Here are the stats for the Cobra DMR in each rarity that’s available in Fortnite:

Rarity Damage Headshot Mag Size Fire Rate Reload Time Common 36 59 20 4 3.85 seconds Uncommon 38 62 20 4 3.675 seconds Rare 40 66 20 4 3.5 seconds Epic 42 69 20 4 3.325 seconds Legendary 44 72 20 4 3.15 seconds Mythic 46 75 20 4 2.975 seconds

What’s the difference between the DMR and the Cobra DMR?

Considering there’s already a popular DMR in Fortnite, you might be wondering what’s so special about the new Cobra DMR. They are very similar guns, but there are a few key differences to point out.

The main benefits of the Cobra DMR are that it has a much higher fire rate and it also has a mag size of 20, which is double the amount of the regular DMR. This means you won’t need to reload as often.

On the flip side, the Cobra DMR deals less damage per shot than the regular DMR and it also takes longer to reload, so when your magazine does run out you’ll be out of action for slightly longer.

The regular DMR has been vaulted, so the Cobra DMR is your only option for now. The two weapons aren’t that different, though, so it shouldn’t take long to get used to this new addition.

